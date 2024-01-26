Manipur native honoured with MBE for outstanding community service

In a notable recognition of her unwavering commitment to community service, Khumi Tonsing Burton, a resident of Wilmslow, has been honoured with a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the prestigious New Year’s Honours list. The MBE was bestowed upon her for her exceptional contributions to the communities in Manchester and Cheshire.

Originally hailing from Lamka in 1948 and raised in Imphal, Manipur, Khumi moved to Wilmslow in 1976, initially knowing only a few friends of her late husband. Undeterred, she embarked on a remarkable journey of volunteering and community engagement, guided by the late Betty Withworth and Joan Barnes.

Reflecting on her early experiences, Khumi explained, “When you have no children, it’s hard to make friends of your own age, but by involving this way, I made a lot of friends and acquaintances not only in Cheshire but also in Manchester, where I became a City Magistrate and Tax Commissioner.”

In 2003, Khumi achieved the milestone of being the first Southeast Asian woman appointed as Deputy Lieutenant (DL). Her dedicated service continued until her retirement on her 75th birthday in 2023.

Khumi’s impact extended beyond her official roles, as she played a pivotal role in initiating the Portico Prize for Literature, a mini Booker Prize of the North, in Manchester for three years. She also served as the Team Attache for Turks and Caicos during the Commonwealth Games in Manchester in 2002.

For six years, Khumi served as the Chairman of the Royal Society of St. George Greater Manchester, promoting pride in British identity and advocating for the flying of the St. George flag on April 23. Her efforts even led to persuading No. 10 to fly the flag.

Khumi’s involvement with various charitable organisations was extensive, including roles as Chairman of the British Red Cross Greater Manchester and Crimestopper. She also played a crucial part in the Royal British Legion and the Poppy Appeal in Wilmslow, eventually overseeing the entire East Cheshire region as the East Cheshire County Poppy Appeal Coordinator from 2013 to 2019.

Among her numerous initiatives, Khumi introduced the Lord Lieutenant’s Young People’s Poppy Award in Cheshire, recognising the valuable contributions of young individuals and inspiring a culture of volunteering.

Her dedication to community building extended to organising the Wilmslow Street Party on Grove Street for nine years, bringing together local residents, families, and charities from the North West. Notably, Combat Stress, her late husband’s charity for over two decades, held a special place in her heart as she raised awareness about the challenges faced by veterans suffering from PTSD and related issues.

Khumi’s notable contributions to Combat Stress and military charities led to her nomination for the Soldiering On Awards as a Lifetime Achievement recipient. In a ceremony held in London in September 2023, Khumi emerged as the deserving winner.

Expressing her gratitude and humility, Khumi remarked, “I feel very honoured and at the same time very humbled that my Country by marriage has honoured me with an MBE. I am the first person from Manipur and North East India to be made an MBE. I did not seek out to be one but am very pleased to receive this honour.”

Acknowledging the collective effort of volunteers, Khumi added, “I believe very much that one should give back to the community you came to live and be part of the fabric of the community. A huge Thank You to those who believed and supported me through the years.”

