Manipur celebrates R-Day; pays homage to Rani Gaidinliu

Imphal: Manipur joined the nation in celebrating the 75th Republic Day, with Governor of Manipur Anusuiya Uikey unfurling the National Flag and taking salute from different march-past contingents at Kangla in Imphal.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Speaker, Manipur Legislative Assembly, Cabinet Ministers, Members of Legislative Assembly Constituencies, Chief Secretary, Director General of Police and Senior Civil and Police Officials took part in the celebration.

The celebration began with the Governor inspecting the Guard of Honour accorded by a contingent commanded by Gaurav Dogra, an IPS Probationer.

Later, Governor Anusuiya Uikey unfurled the Tricolour and took salute from 24 march-past contingents including different band contingents, commanded by Commandant of 1st Battalion Manipur Rifles Ksh Ravikumar Singh. Apart from this, 11 different Cultural Troupes, including the Mounted Police and Tableaux of 13 different Departments also took part in marching contingents following the march-past.

Meanwhile, during the celebration at Kangla, officers and personnel of Manipur Police Department were decorated by the Governor with the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service, Police Medal for Gallantry, Police Medal for Meritorious Service, Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation and President’s Civil Defence Medal for Meritorious Service.

President’s Police Medals for Distinguished Service were awarded to Dy. Commandant, 6th IRB Aribam Basanta Sharma and Retd SDPO Laimayum Amarnath Sharma, while Sub-Inspector Ningthoujam Ibotomba Singh was accorded with Police Medal for Gallantry.

Police Medals for Meritorious Service were presented to Assistant Commandant, 7th MR Takhemayum Gojendro, Subedar, MPTC Sunil Kumar, Jemadar, MPTC Yumnam Guneswor Singh, SDPO/Bishnupur Laishram Khogen Singh, Dy. SP/CID (SB) Kamei Abui Kabui, Sub-Inspector Thingbaijam Lalitkumar Singh, Sub-Inspector Yumnam Prafullo Singh, Rifleman 2nd MR Konjengbam Pratap Singh.

The Governor also accorded Inspector, OC/Kasom Khullen Marchang Wungmahai and Civil Defence Instructor (Senior), Department of Relief and Disaster Management Phurailatpam Hemolata with Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation and President’s Civil Defence Medal for Meritorious Service respectively.

Delivering the Vote of Thanks at the 1st Battalion Manipur Rifles Parade Ground to the participants of March Past, chief minister N Biren Singh N Biren Singh said that Bharat attained independence on 15th August 1947.

He said that taking the full responsibility of drafting a Constitution, the Constituent Assembly drafted the Constitution of India.

The Constitution of India came into effect on January 26, 1950 which is celebrated as the Republic Day of India, he said and further paid homage to those greats who gave Bharat its Constitution.

Stating that it is the duty of each and every Indian to show respect to the Constitution, he continued that it is under this Constitution that the citizens of the country exercise their rights and fulfil their duties to become responsible citizens.

In a republic, the power is in the hands of the people, and the government is formed by the elected representatives of the people, he added.

Expressing unhappiness with the present unwanted incidents happening in the state, CM Biren Singh also said that the present issue can be faced only when we stand united.

The chief minister expressed gratitude to the Central government for conferring the Padmashri to Machihan Sasa, (Nungpi Pottery) and further congratulated the artist.

After the celebration at Kangla, Governor Anusuiya Uikey along with chief minister N Biren Singh, Speaker, Manipur Legislative Assembly, Ministers and MLAs visited Rani Gaidinliu Park at Mantripukhri in Imphal and paid homage to the statue of Freedom Fighter Rani Gaidinliu on her 109th Birth Anniversary.

Earlier, before departing for the Republic Day Celebration at Kangla, CM Biren Singh also unfurled the National Falg at his Secretariat.

