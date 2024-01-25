Manipur: Judo player conferred with PM Rashtriya Bal Purashkar 2024

Imphal: In yet another proud moment for Manipur, 16-year-old Judoka Linthoi Chanambam from Mayang Imphal was conferred with the prestigious Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Purashkar 2024.

Clad in Manipuri traditional attires, the world Judo champion received the award from President Draupadi Murmu in New Delhi on January 22.

Congratulating the achievement to the young athlete, chief minister N Biren Singh on Thursday said, “Hearty congratulations to Judo champion Ms Linthoi Chanambam from Manipur on being conferred with the prestigious Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Purashkar- 2024 by Hon’ble President, Smt Draupadi Murmu ji”.

“There is no stopping for our sports persons and athletes in bringing laurels for the country. I wish her all the best in her future endeavours,” Singh added.

In 2022, Judoka Chanambam created history by becoming the first Indian to win gold at the World Cadet Judo Championship in Sarajevo, Bosnia.

Training at the age of eight, the young prodigy from Manipur had already won the sub-junior national championship title. She is currently undergoing training for the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024.

The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Purashkar, formerly known as the National Child Award for exceptional achievement, is an honour given to children who display exceptional ability and outstanding performance in their chosen fields during the year.

Children between the age of 5-18 years are recognised for their excellence in seven different categories, such as bravery, art and culture, environment, innovation, science and technology, social service and sports.

In this year’s edition, five children have been selected in the sports category out of the 22 awardees. The other four awardees in the sports category are Aaditya Yadav from Uttar Pradesh (badminton), Charvi Anilkumar from Karnataka (chess), Jessica Neyi Saring from Arunachal Pradesh (badminton) and R Surya Prasad from Andra Pradesh (mountaineering).

