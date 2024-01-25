Manipur: Judo player conferred with PM Rashtriya Bal Purashkar 2024

Imphal: In yet another proud moment for Manipur, 16-year-old Judoka Linthoi Chanambam from Mayang Imphal was conferred with the prestigious Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Purashkar 2024.
Clad in Manipuri traditional attires, the world Judo champion received the award from President Draupadi Murmu in New Delhi on January 22.
Congratulating the achievement to the young athlete, chief minister N Biren Singh on Thursday said, “Hearty congratulations to Judo champion Ms Linthoi Chanambam from Manipur on being conferred with the prestigious Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Purashkar- 2024 by Hon’ble President, Smt Draupadi Murmu ji”.
“There is no stopping for our sports persons and athletes in bringing laurels for the country. I wish her all the best in her future endeavours,” Singh added.
In 2022, Judoka Chanambam created history by becoming the first Indian to win gold at the World Cadet Judo Championship in Sarajevo, Bosnia.
Training at the age of eight, the young prodigy from Manipur had already won the sub-junior national championship title. She is currently undergoing training for the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024.
The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Purashkar, formerly known as the National Child Award for exceptional achievement, is an honour given to children who display exceptional ability and outstanding performance in their chosen fields during the year.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Children between the age of 5-18 years are recognised for their excellence in seven different categories, such as bravery, art and culture, environment, innovation, science and technology, social service and sports.
In this year’s edition, five children have been selected in the sports category out of the 22 awardees. The other four awardees in the sports category are Aaditya Yadav from Uttar Pradesh (badminton), Charvi Anilkumar from Karnataka (chess), Jessica Neyi Saring from Arunachal Pradesh (badminton) and R Surya Prasad from Andra Pradesh (mountaineering).
Also Read | Kuki student body boycotts Manipur’s PHED Examination
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Manipur: Judo player conferred with PM Rashtriya Bal Purashkar 2024
- After NSCN-IM, Naga students object fencing at Myanmar border
- Former MNF armed wing raises alarm on alleged training of Bangladeshi militants in Mizoram
- CAG report reveals grim picture of Tripura’s healthcare
- Top 7 Most Interesting Facts about the IPL
- Meghalaya: NEIGRIHMS denies negligence claims on death of 23-yr-old