Kuki student body boycotts Manipur's PHED Examination

Kangpokpi: Expressing discontent and frustration over the alleged non-responsiveness stance of the authority concerned in connection with the demand for an examination centre in Churachandpur, the Kuki Students’ Organization – General Headquarters said it would boycott the upcoming Public Health Engineering Department examination in Manipur.

The Kuki’s top student body stated that on November 27 last year, it had officially communicated its concerns to the relevant department urging a review of the examination centre allocation, but, regrettably, no response has been received to date, leaving them with “no choice but to take a stand against such blatant disregard for our legitimate demand.”

Vehemently condemning the alleged biased treatment meted out by the authorities concerned, the KSO General Headquarters stated the lack of consideration “for the genuine needs and aspirations of the Kuki-Zo aspirants is a clear violation of our rights and a dereliction of the duty to ensure equal opportunities for all.”

It also stated that the Kuki-Zo aspirants, who have been eagerly preparing for the PHED Examination, deserve fair and equal opportunities, and denying them the option to take the exam in Churachandpur is a direct infringement on their rights and a clear indication of the systemic neglect that the region has endured for far too long.

In light of the alleged unresponsiveness from the concerned authorities, Kuki’s top student body issued a stern advisory to all Kuki-Zo aspirants, urging them not to participate in the upcoming PHED Examination until the demands are adequately addressed.

“We believe that the denial of an examination centre in Churachandpur is an affront to the educational aspirations of our community, and we stand united in our decision to boycott the exam until justice is served,” it stated.

The KSO General Headquarters also called upon the authorities to recognize the severity of the matter and engage in a constructive dialogue with them to find a swift resolution.

