Imphal: At least four persons were arrested with suspected heroin powder weighing about 1.8 kg from Tera Urak Crossing in Bishnupur district on Monday.

According to police officials, the seized suspected heroin powder contained in 139 soap caps is worth around Rs 2.6 crore in the international market.

The arrested drug peddlers have been identified as Md Sahidur, Md Samir Khan, Md Imtiyas Khan and Md Nasir. While Imtiyas is from Thoubal, the other three are from the Bishnupur.

A case has been registered against them for further investigation, added the police.

