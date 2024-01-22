MHA special envoy team led by AK Mishra arrives in Imphal for talks

Imphal: A three-member team of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) arrived in Manipur on Monday evening to take stock of the ongoing unrest in the northeastern state.

According to sources, the team led by interlocutor AK Mishra, arrived at the Imphal international airport in a special aircraft.

The other two member of the team includes Rajesh Kumble, joint director, SIB, Manipur and Mandeep Singh, joint director, SIB, New Delhi.

The officials of the MHA will assess the present unrest in Manipur and learn the actual ground situation by meeting leaders from various CSOs in the state.

Last November, the officials of the MHA also met the tribal leaders in Manipur’s Churachandpur district in connection with the present turmoil in the state.

