Manipur: Two houses gutted in fire in Ukhrul district

Ukhrul: In a tragic mishap, two houses, including an under-construction structure, were gutted in a massive fire incident in Ukhrul district, Manipur, on Sunday evening.
According to the sources, a massive fire from a short circuit broke out at Ringui village at around 6 pm, about 35 km from Ukhrul district headquarters.
Soon after the fire broke out, villagers and neighbours intervened and contained the fire before it spread to other houses, said sources.
Sources further informed that the fire started in the kitchen of one Chinaohei Ngalung, a resident of Ration Tang (locality) and rapidly spread towards the residential rooms, resulting in a complete burnout of the entire house consisting of four rooms and a kitchen along with a store room.
Another newly constructed house, 95 per cent complete and about to be inaugurated with construction materials, household utensils and machinery, furniture and fixtures was completely turned to ashes.
As per the FIR filed at Somdal police station, Ukhrul, just before the fire incident, there was a huge fluctuation in the electric current supply as a result of which a short circuit occurred from the high voltage of an electric current.
“We are touched by the fact that the victim Chinaohei Ngalung was a dedicated retired teacher, had invested all of his savings and pension funds to build the home, but everything was destroyed by the fire,” said RM Varemung, president, of Western Tangkhul Students’ Union in a press statement.
Expressing solidarity with the victim’s family, the student union urged the state authorities to investigate the incident and corresponding damages and provide prompt relief, guaranteed just and befitting recompense.
As a corrective step, the union further urged the government to open a fire substation in the vicinity of LM Block as remedial measures at the earliest to ensure the safety and security of the people and their properties in the areas.
