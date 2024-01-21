Manipur: Naga youth group saddened by recent killings, calls for peace

Imphal: The Manipur Naga Youth Organisation (MNYO) is saddened by recent killings in the state and is urging everyone to work together for peace. They are promoting unity among different communities in Manipur, as stated in a press release from MNYO.
“The Manipur Naga Youth Organisation (MNYO) stands at the forefront of promoting unity and understanding among diverse communities in Manipur. In light of political tensions, MNYO expresses deep grief for innocent bereaved families and extends a heartfelt appeal for reconciliation, recognising the paramount importance of fostering peaceful coexistence,” stated the MNYO press release.
Recently, four farmers, including a father and son, were shot and killed by armed individuals. The attackers came from Lamlai Kabui village, travelled 2 km to a water supply plant, and allegedly killed the civilians. Additionally, a village volunteer lost his life in a gunfight in Kangchup, and three others were injured.
MNYO believes that divisive politics is negatively impacting Manipur and calls for a political discussion that unites the people. They stressed the importance of political discourse being a force that brings people together, respecting the unique diversity of Manipur.
The organisation urged all communities in Manipur to overcome political differences and join forces to restore peace. They are dissatisfied with perceived political maneuvering and encourage leaders from all communities to cooperate for the collective well-being of the people. MNYO reiterated its commitment to a united Manipur, where diversity is celebrated, and everyone lives in harmony.
