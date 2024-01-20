Must prioritise housing, employment for displaced people: Manipur Guv

Imphal: People residing in relief camps must be able to return home and those who suffered extensive property damage must be given an adequate relief amount, said Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey.
Governor Uikey also said that providing self-employment and housing to the victims must be a priority. She also asked for securing the highways to increase trade and business. Tea gardens can be developed in the state as an alternative to poppy cultivation as it will provide alternative business to those who cultivate poppy, she asserted.
Uikey was speaking at the 71st Plenary of the North Eastern Council (NEC) at the State Convention Centre, Shillong in Meghalaya.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired the meeting.
Calling Manipur a sports powerhouse, Governor Uikey also urged that training, encouragement and sports facilities for the players should be increased as there is innate sports talent in the state.
The governor mentioned that Manipur is a naturally and environmentally rich state and that tourism must be promoted. Manipur’s art, culture and handicrafts are of high quality, which can increase employment, trade and business, she added.
With the cooperation of Union leaders, she expressed hope that the state would return to the path of development and peace shortly.
