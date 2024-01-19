Manipur: 4, including father-son duo killed in Bishnupur district

Imphal: A father-son duo, among four persons, were killed by suspected armed militants in Manipur’s Bishnupur district on Thursday evening.

According to a reliable source, the tragic incident took place at around 4:30 pm at Ningthoukhong Kha Khunou water supply in Bishnupur district, around 42 km from Imphal.

At the time of the attack, the four persons, all from Ningthoukhong Kha Khunou Ward no. 4, were working on their farmland.

Bishnupur police retrieved their bodies from the site and deposited them at the RIMS morgue in Imphal for post-mortem.

The deceased persons have been identified as Thiyam Somen Singh (54), Oinam Bamoijao Singh (61) and his son Oinam Manitomba Singh (35), and Ningthoujam Nabadip Meitei (40).

Meanwhile, security forces have launched search operations in the area to trace down those involved in the unprecedented shooting in a Meitei village.

Presently, the public of Ningthoukhong village staged a protest demanding to nab the culprits, until then they will not claim the bodies of the deceased.

On the other hand, one village defence volunteer was reportedly killed, and another was injured when suspected militants attacked a Meitei village in the Kangchup area in Imphal West district, bordering Kangpokpi district on Wednesday night around 11.

The deceased was identified as Takhellambam Manoranjan (26), who was killed, and another volunteer, Mangshatabam Wanglen, sustained a bullet wound.

Manipur continues to remain tense following the killing of two police commandos in an attack by militants at the border town Moreh in Tengnoupal district on Wednesday morning. Four security personnel also sustained injuries in the attack.

