Kangpokpi: Hundreds of students took out a protest rally in Manipur’s Kangpoki to draw the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the CBSE affiliation row.

This was after the state government suspended three Kuki officers for their alleged fraudulent acts in securing affiliation for 26 schools to the Central Board of Secondary Education.

The rally kicked off at Nute Kailhang in Downtown Kangpokpi and proceeded towards the Deputy Commissioner’s office via National Highway-2.

Slogans such as ‘revoke the three education officials’ suspension orders’, ‘free education from politics’ and ‘we want justice’ echoed during the protest.

The rally led by the Kuki Students’ Organization Sadar Hills then culminated at the Deputy Commissioners’ office where a four-page representation was submitted to the Prime Minister through DC Kangpokpi calling for immediate attention to the alleged deplorable state of education in Kuki-Zo districts of Manipur.

The Kuki-Zo student’s representation highlighted the alleged politically motivated de-affiliation of 26 schools in the tribal areas with the CBSE and the past instances of alleged discriminatory practices of Manipur University towards the Kuki-Zo students.

The protestors also demanded re-affiliation of the 26 schools, revocation of the suspension order of the three zonal education officers and establish a Central University in Churachandpur district. Earlier, ten tribal MLAs including seven from the BJP had written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting him to issue directions to the State government to reinstate the three officers.

In a memorandum to the Home Minister, the MLAs said that the Kuki-Zomi officers serving in the Manipur Education Department were suspended by the State government for issuing no objection certificates to the 26 schools for obtaining CBSE affiliation, following the ethnic violence in the north-eastern state and sought the initiation of “necessary steps to restore the CBSE affiliation” granted in favour of these schools at the earliest.

