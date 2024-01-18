Manipur: Fresh violence sparks widespread protests in Imphal

Imphal: Manipur’s capital city Imphal witnessed a series of protests by women condemning the escalating unrest in Manipur and the killing of security personnel in Moreh.

There were reports of one village volunteer killed at Kangchup in Imphal West in a crossfire with suspected armed militants on Thursday morning.

Strongly reacting against the fresh violence at the border Moreh and isolated villages located at the fringe areas of the valley, Meira Paibis in large number marched from Ima Keithel towards the chief minister’s bungalow and Raj Bhawan. However, they were stopped around 300 meters from the Governor’s residence, leading to a scuffle between women protestors and security personnel. The security forces used tear gas to disperse the protestors.

The protestors were also demanding for the removal of Kuldiep Singh, the chairman of the inter-agency Unified Command, appointed by the Manipur Governor last May after the crisis erupted in the state.

Later, the protestors gathered outside the Raj Bhawan and staged protest demanding the withdrawal of central security forces for the state.

“Our state is burning and Kuldiep Singh, the chairman of the Unified Command, is not handling the situation effectively. So, we are demanding to handover the unified security command to chief minister N Biren Singh,” said a woman protestor.

Similarly, the Youth of Manipur at Singjamei in Imphal West also protested and voiced out against the fresh violence, raising concerns over the ongoing crisis.

On Wednesday evening, three Border Security Forces personnel were injured when an irate mob tried to storm police headquarters in Thoubal district.

According to police, the mob initially targeted the 3rd Indian Reserve Battalion at Khangabok in Thoubal district, however, security forces repelled them using the minimum necessary force.

“Further, the mob attempted to breach Thoubal police headquarters, prompting the security forces to use legal force. Armed miscreants from among the mob fired with live rounds, resulting three BSF personnel injured,” said the police.

