Manipur: 3 BSF personnel injured by mob in Thoubal district

Thoubal: At least three Border Security Forces (BSF) personnel sustained injuries when an enraged mob attempted to storm the Thoubal district police headquarters on Wednesday night. Initially focusing on the 3rd Indian Reserve Battalion in Khangabok, the mob was repelled by security forces with the minimum necessary force.
“Further, the mob attempted to breach Thoubal police headquarters, prompting the security forces to use legal force. Armed miscreants from among the mob fired with live rounds, resulting three BSF personnel injured,” said the police. The injured personnel were identified as Constable Gourav Kumar, ASI Sobram Singh, and ASI Ramji. The injured personnel have been evacuated and admitted to Raj Medicity in Imphal for treatment.
The situation in Manipur’s capital, Imphal, remains tense following an attack by armed militants at Moreh in Tengnoupal district on Wednesday, resulting in the death of two police commandos and injuries to two other personnel. The injured were airlifted to Imphal and are currently receiving treatment at RIMS.
In response to the heightened security concerns, women from various localities, known as Meira Paibis, took to the streets at night carrying homemade torches (Meira) and marched towards the residence of Chief Minister N Biren Singh. However, police intervened to prevent any further escalation.
Meanwhile, the Manipur government has urgently communicated with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), seeking immediate deployment of air assets (helicopters) for the next seven days. This request follows a recent attack by militants at the border town of Moreh, emphasising the need for enhanced aerial support in the region.
Also Read | Manipur: Murdered cop, two injured in Moreh attack airlifted to Imphal
