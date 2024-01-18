Manipur: 1 village volunteer killed in Imphal West, situation remains tense

Imphal: One village volunteer was reportedly killed on Thursday morning in an attack by armed militants in Kangchup village, Imphal West. Sources indicate that the volunteer, Takhellambam Manoranjan (23) from Thiyam Konjin Samajing Leikai, succumbed to bullet injuries during a gunfight between suspected armed militants and volunteers from Kangchup village, situated near Kangpokpi district.
Wanglen Mongshatabam (27), another village volunteer from Chingmeirong, was also injured in the confrontation with suspected armed militants, who reportedly attacked from the adjoining hill range. This incident follows the tragic killing of two police personnel and injuring of four others in an armed militant attack at the border town Moreh on the previous day.
In response to the security forces’ deaths in Moreh, a group of women or torchbearers in Imphal attempted to storm the chief minister’s secretariat, prompting intervention by police personnel to prevent further escalation in the already volatile situation. Chief Minister N Biren Singh visited the hospital late at night, where the injured personnel were receiving treatment.
Additionally, on Thursday afternoon, four to five helicopters were observed flying around Imphal city. However, it remains unconfirmed at the time of this report whether these aircraft are the air assets requested by the state government to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for the next seven days to enhance aerial support in the region.
