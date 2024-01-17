Manipur: Murdered cop, two injured in Moreh attack airlifted to Imphal

Imphal: The dead body of the Manipur Rifles personnel killed in an attacked by armed militants at Moreh in Tengnoupal district along with two others who were injured were airlifted to Imphal on Wednesday afternoon.

The mortal remains of the deceased was deposited at RIMS morgue for post mortem while the two injured personnel, including an additional sub-inspector, has been admitted at RIMS hospital for further treatment.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

According to a police source, the attack took place at around 5 am on Wednesday when some armed militants orchestrated a violent attack on the state forces, employing firearms and explosives in Moreh. During the attack, one personnel of the 6th Manipur Rifles was killed and injured two more security personnel.

The deceased has been identified as Wangkhem Somorjit Meetei, 32, s/o (L) Wangkhem Chaoton Singh of Malom Tulihal Mayai Leikai in Imphal. He was martyred in the line of duty, said the police.

Somorjit is survived by his mother, wife and two young daughters.

Meanwhile, the two injured personnel has been identified as ASI Sidharth Thokchom,and Bhim Singh, a constable.

Tension erupted in Manipur’s border town following a fresh gunfight between the security forces and armed militants. As per the police, security forces deployed at Moreh are presently engaged in the inimical elements in the border town.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Meanwhile, a huge number of women folks from Ima Keithel attempted to storm the chief minister’s office were stopped by police near Kangla Gate.

Amid fresh tension at Moreh and killing of a security personnel, most of the business establishments in Imphal city, including Ima Keithel and Thangal bazar were shut down midday.

Similarly, several places in Imphal, including Malom, womenfolks were seen staging protest against the killing of a security personnel while in the line of duty.

Also Read | Manipur: 1 security personnel killed, 2 injured in fresh gunfight at Moreh

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









