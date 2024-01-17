Manipur: Murdered cop, two injured in Moreh attack airlifted to Imphal

Imphal: The dead body of the Manipur Rifles personnel killed in an attacked by armed militants at Moreh in Tengnoupal district along with two others who were injured were airlifted to Imphal on Wednesday afternoon.
The mortal remains of the deceased was deposited at RIMS morgue for post mortem while the two injured personnel, including an additional sub-inspector, has been admitted at RIMS hospital for further treatment.
According to a police source, the attack took place at around 5 am on Wednesday when some armed militants orchestrated a violent attack on the state forces, employing firearms and explosives in Moreh. During the attack, one personnel of the 6th Manipur Rifles was killed and injured two more security personnel.
The deceased has been identified as Wangkhem Somorjit Meetei, 32, s/o (L) Wangkhem Chaoton Singh of Malom Tulihal Mayai Leikai in Imphal. He was martyred in the line of duty, said the police.
Somorjit is survived by his mother, wife and two young daughters.
Meanwhile, the two injured personnel has been identified as ASI Sidharth Thokchom,and Bhim Singh, a constable.
Tension erupted in Manipur’s border town following a fresh gunfight between the security forces and armed militants. As per the police, security forces deployed at Moreh are presently engaged in the inimical elements in the border town.
Meanwhile, a huge number of women folks from Ima Keithel attempted to storm the chief minister’s office were stopped by police near Kangla Gate.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Amid fresh tension at Moreh and killing of a security personnel, most of the business establishments in Imphal city, including Ima Keithel and Thangal bazar were shut down midday.
Similarly, several places in Imphal, including Malom, womenfolks were seen staging protest against the killing of a security personnel while in the line of duty.
Also Read | Manipur: 1 security personnel killed, 2 injured in fresh gunfight at Moreh
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Assam appoints new Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, to take charge on March 31
- Manipur: Murdered cop, two injured in Moreh attack airlifted to Imphal
- Assam boy, 12, mastermind behind terror calls? Here’s what we know
- Shillong Teer Result today: Check Teer winners for January 17, 2024
- Khanapara Teer Result today: Winners of Assam Teer January 17, 2024
- Scientific ways being explored to combat rising accidents, says Tripura CM