Manipur: CBI files chargesheet against 5 people in Imphal arms looting case

Imphal: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Information Section, has officially filed a chargesheet against five individuals in connection with the looting of arms and ammunition from the Manipur Police Training College (MPTC) in Pangei, Imphal. The chargesheet was submitted before the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kamrup (Metro), Guwahati, Assam.
The CBI initiated the case on 09.06.2023, taking over the investigation from FIR No. 54(5)2023 dated 04.05.2023, which was registered at Police Station Heingang, Imphal East, Manipur. This transfer of investigation was carried out in accordance with the notifications issued by the State Government of Manipur and the Government of India under the DSPE Act, 1946.
According to the allegations outlined in the FIR, a mob forcibly entered the MPTC Pangei complex on 04.05.2023, seizing a substantial quantity of arms and ammunition from the MPTC armoury amidst an ethnic conflict in Manipur.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The ongoing investigation by the CBI aims to delve deeper into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
It is important to note that the information provided is based on the CBI’s investigation and the evidence collected by the agency. In accordance with Indian law, individuals accused in the case are presumed innocent until proven guilty through a fair trial.
Also Read | Manipur: 1 security personnel killed, 2 injured in fresh gunfight at Moreh
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- AIC-SMUTBI celebrates National Startup Day
- Manipur: CBI files chargesheet against 5 people in Imphal arms looting case
- Tripura Governor bats for proper rehabilitation of Indians living ahead of fencing
- Manipur: 1 security personnel killed, 2 injured in fresh gunfight at Moreh
- Arunachal govt approves pay hike for Anganwadi workers
- National School Band contest on January 21-22