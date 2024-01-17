Manipur: CBI files chargesheet against 5 people in Imphal arms looting case

Imphal: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Information Section, has officially filed a chargesheet against five individuals in connection with the looting of arms and ammunition from the Manipur Police Training College (MPTC) in Pangei, Imphal. The chargesheet was submitted before the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kamrup (Metro), Guwahati, Assam.

The CBI initiated the case on 09.06.2023, taking over the investigation from FIR No. 54(5)2023 dated 04.05.2023, which was registered at Police Station Heingang, Imphal East, Manipur. This transfer of investigation was carried out in accordance with the notifications issued by the State Government of Manipur and the Government of India under the DSPE Act, 1946.

According to the allegations outlined in the FIR, a mob forcibly entered the MPTC Pangei complex on 04.05.2023, seizing a substantial quantity of arms and ammunition from the MPTC armoury amidst an ethnic conflict in Manipur.

The ongoing investigation by the CBI aims to delve deeper into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

It is important to note that the information provided is based on the CBI’s investigation and the evidence collected by the agency. In accordance with Indian law, individuals accused in the case are presumed innocent until proven guilty through a fair trial.

