Manipur: 1 security personnel killed, 2 injured in fresh gunfight at Moreh

Imphal: Tensions continue in Moreh, Manipur’s Tengnoupal district, following an attack by suspected militants on Wednesday morning, resulting in the death of one security personnel and the injury of two others.
According to sources, the incident occurred around 5 am when intense gunfire was exchanged between state forces and militants at the border town. The security personnel identified as W. Somorjit of the 5th Indian Reserve Battalion, attached to Manipur Police Commando, succumbed to his injuries.
The body of the deceased and the other two injured personnel are being airlifted to Imphal.
Meanwhile, according to a local, one woman identified as Vahneilam Mate,
Chief of K Moulsang village, was injured after an Assam vehicle hit her near T Yangnom village in the border town. Her condition is critical, it said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Two more women also received gunshot wounds from the gunfight, one in the left arm and another in the leg.
Also Read | Manipur: Prime suspect in killing of police officer held in Moreh town
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- AIC-SMUTBI celebrates National Startup Day
- Manipur: CBI files chargesheet against 5 people in Imphal arms looting case
- Tripura Governor bats for proper rehabilitation of Indians living ahead of fencing
- Manipur: 1 security personnel killed, 2 injured in fresh gunfight at Moreh
- Arunachal govt approves pay hike for Anganwadi workers
- National School Band contest on January 21-22