Manipur: 1 security personnel killed, 2 injured in fresh gunfight at Moreh

Imphal: Tensions continue in Moreh, Manipur’s Tengnoupal district, following an attack by suspected militants on Wednesday morning, resulting in the death of one security personnel and the injury of two others.

According to sources, the incident occurred around 5 am when intense gunfire was exchanged between state forces and militants at the border town. The security personnel identified as W. Somorjit of the 5th Indian Reserve Battalion, attached to Manipur Police Commando, succumbed to his injuries.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The body of the deceased and the other two injured personnel are being airlifted to Imphal.

Meanwhile, according to a local, one woman identified as Vahneilam Mate,

Chief of K Moulsang village, was injured after an Assam vehicle hit her near T Yangnom village in the border town. Her condition is critical, it said.

Two more women also received gunshot wounds from the gunfight, one in the left arm and another in the leg.

Also Read | Manipur: Prime suspect in killing of police officer held in Moreh town

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









