Tension grips Moreh after two Kuki leaders allegedly arrested

KANGPOKPI: Tension ran high in the border town of Moreh on Monday afternoon when security forces allegedly arrested two Kuki-Zo top body leaders.

Following the arrest of two Kuki Inpi Tengnoupal District leaders, the Kuki-Zo women in Moreh protested against the arrest and demanded the unconditional and immediate release of the two leaders.

A 27-year-old woman, Nemneilhing Simte, daughter of Thangmang Simte from Moreh Mission Veng, reportedly suffered a knee injury from a bullet, allegedly fired by security forces.

Earlier, in the morning at around 9:00 am, the Kuki-Zo womenfolks were protesting against the presence of armed militants and the Tengnoupal District Police led by its SP Rahul Gupta’s attempt to occupy the Additional Deputy Commissioner’s office complex located at Chikim Veng.

Later, the Assam Rifles, BSF, and RAF personnel went to the spot and talked with the protesting women where the Kuki Inpi Tengnoupal leaders explained to the security forces about the ground reality and the unwavering demand of the public to remove the state’s police commandos, the Arambai Tenggol, and the Meitei Leepun who allegedly disrupted peace and normalcy in the district.

The Kuki Inpi Tengnoupal representatives told the security officers to understand the sentiment of the people and cancel the plan of stationing the radical armed militants who they said were camouflaged in the state police uniforms.

The Kuki top body also conveyed the public sentiment to the security officials that the public of Moreh welcomed the neutral security forces but would not allow the Meitei police and Meitei people to be stationed in the Tengnoupal district unless the Kuki-Zo political solution was in place.

The Kuki Inpi Tengnoupal while strongly condemning Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh’s alleged tendency to create problems in Moreh, stated that the sooner the Meitei state forces are withdrawn or removed from Tengnoupal district, especially in Moreh town, the quicker peace and normalcy will prevail.

Meanwhile, the Kuki Women Union Sadar Hills vehemently condemned the arrest of two Kuki Inpi Tengnoupal District leaders while conveying its deep concern and dismay over the reprehensible act of firing a bullet against a woman by Manipur police commando.

The Kuki-Zo women’s top body stated that such acts of violence and intimidation not only violate the fundamental rights of individuals but also pose a threat to the peace and harmony of our community.

While calling for the immediate and unconditional release of the unlawful arrest of KIT leaders, the Kuki-Zo women’s body demanded a thorough inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the bullet shot against the woman.

It also emphasised the importance of upholding the rule of law and ensuring the safety and security of every individual within our community while conveying the commitment of the Kuki-Zo women in advocating for justice, human rights, and the well-being of the Kuki community.

The Kuki-Zo women’s top body also cautioned that if the arrested leaders are not released at the earliest, the Kuki-Zo women will not remain silent and call for intense agitation.

