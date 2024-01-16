Manipur: Rahul Gandhi charms roadside hotel in Kangpokpi during Yatra

Kangpokpi: A roadside hotel in Manipur’s Kangpokpi gained popularity after Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra reached Kangpokpi on Monday.

Rahul Gandhi, who led the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, stopped for tea at Kim Chow Hotel, a small roadside hotel in Kangpokpi, when the yatra reached the town. Three siblings and their mother run the Kim Chow Hotel, popular for chow, tea, and other eatables.

The senior Congress leader and some of his teams have tea and snacks at the Kim Chow Hotel. The eatery gained popularity after Rahul Gandhi’s visit as many people in the town thronged the hotel after Rahul left for Senapati.

Kim said, “I never thought Rahul Sir would make a stop over at my hotel to have tea, I am so happy and excited to serve him”. “There are many good hotels in the town, but when he came to my hotel, I felt so blessed to have him in my hotel,” she added.

Kim’s younger sister added: “When Rahul Sir’s bus stopped in front of our hotel, he asked me from inside the bus whether we have tea. In excitement, I just nodded my head, and to my surprise, he came to our hotel and had tea and snacks. I was so happy and excited that he even called me to sit near him and started interacting with me, inquiring about our small hotel and well-being. I told him that the hotel was run by female siblings in our family and it serves as our main livelihood, to which Rahul Sir appreciated our hard work, which meant a lot to us.”

Kim’s mother said, “I am happy to see Rahul personally for the first time after seeing him only in the news and on television. I am also a bit nervous as one of the most admired and popular leaders in the country stepped into our hotel despite several good hotels in the town. I felt so blessed to serve him, and in return, I blessed him for a healthy and successful life”, said Kim’s mother.

Kim said that they considered Gandhi’s visit as a huge blessing. “We might consider changing our hotel name to Rahul Hotel,” she added, showing the cup in which Rahul Gandhi had tea.

