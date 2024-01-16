Manipur: Prime suspect in killing of police officer held in Moreh town

Imphal: Manipur police has arrested a prime suspect along with another person in the killing of SDPO Moreh, Chingtham Anand Kumar in October last year in the border town.

On Monday, around 4:30 pm, the Manipur Police Special Commando Team reported an encounter. Two suspected individuals, observed by the team, opened fire on security personnel’s vehicles and sought refuge in a cluster of houses, as per police reports.

The security personnel immediately retaliated and cordoned off the suspected houses near Moreh College.

During the search and operation, two suspicious individuals were chased and detained for verification.

The two suspected individuals were identified as Philip Khaikholal Khongsai, s/o (L) Marcus Khongsai of New Moreh Ward no.8 and Hemkholal Mate, s/o (L) Onkholun Mate of K Moulsang village.

The arrested persons are among the main suspects behind the assassination of Ch Anandkumar, SDPO Moreh and a case has been registered for further investigation.

The police also recovered arms and ammunition from the arrested individuals. The weapons include one pistol along with two live rounds, one Chinese hand grenade, 10 live rounds of AK ammunition, and 10 detonators with fuse.

Soon after the arrest, a large mob gathered and staged a protest in Moreh town demanding the unconditional release of the two arrested individuals.

On October 31, 2023, suspected militants gunned down a sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) posted at the border town Moreh in the Tengnoupal district. The incident took place when a police team inspecting the proposed construction site of a helipad at the Eastern Shine School ground was attacked by suspected militants, injuring the police officer and later succumbing to injuries.

