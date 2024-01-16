Manipur: Prime suspect in killing of police officer held in Moreh town

Imphal: Manipur police has arrested a prime suspect along with another person in the killing of SDPO Moreh, Chingtham Anand Kumar in October last year in the border town.
On Monday, around 4:30 pm, the Manipur Police Special Commando Team reported an encounter. Two suspected individuals, observed by the team, opened fire on security personnel’s vehicles and sought refuge in a cluster of houses, as per police reports.
The security personnel immediately retaliated and cordoned off the suspected houses near Moreh College.
During the search and operation, two suspicious individuals were chased and detained for verification.
The two suspected individuals were identified as Philip Khaikholal Khongsai, s/o (L) Marcus Khongsai of New Moreh Ward no.8 and Hemkholal Mate, s/o (L) Onkholun Mate of K Moulsang village.
The arrested persons are among the main suspects behind the assassination of Ch Anandkumar, SDPO Moreh and a case has been registered for further investigation.
The police also recovered arms and ammunition from the arrested individuals. The weapons include one pistol along with two live rounds, one Chinese hand grenade, 10 live rounds of AK ammunition, and 10 detonators with fuse.
Soon after the arrest, a large mob gathered and staged a protest in Moreh town demanding the unconditional release of the two arrested individuals.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
On October 31, 2023, suspected militants gunned down a sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) posted at the border town Moreh in the Tengnoupal district. The incident took place when a police team inspecting the proposed construction site of a helipad at the Eastern Shine School ground was attacked by suspected militants, injuring the police officer and later succumbing to injuries.
Also Read | Tension grips Moreh after two Kuki leaders allegedly arrested
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Please stop blaming airline crew for weather-related flight delays
- Gauhati HC grants bail to UAPA accused in 2019 grenade blast case
- Manipur: Prime suspect in killing of police officer held in Moreh town
- Tripura: Eight NLFT militants of different factions lay down arms
- Tension grips Moreh after two Kuki leaders arrested
- South Korea’s gender imbalance is bad news for men; many face bleak marriage prospects