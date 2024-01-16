Manipur CM lays foundation for projects worth over Rs 200 cr in Chandel

Imphal: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Monday visited Chandel District and inaugurated 10 development projects worth around Rs 126.54 crore. He also laid the foundation stones for 15 other projects estimated around Rs 86.45 crore.

The chief minister also chaired a cabinet meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office as a part of the Government’s initiative to take governance at hill districts under the Go to Hills Mission.

During his visit, the chief minister was accompanied by Cabinet Ministers, MLAs, Advocate General, Chief Secretary and other senior Government officials. The chief minister led team was accorded a warm welcome by the people along the road stretch from Pallel to Chandel HQ.

The projects inaugurated by the chief minister includes Model Residential School at Mantri Pantha, construction of Girl’s Hostel for Minority Students at Chakpikarong, Upgradation of Phiran Leihao PS to UPS, construction of 150 ft bailey bridge over Chakpi river at Mantri Pantha, retrofitting of water supply schemes at Totun, Songjang, Liwa Sarei and Lambung, construction of District Sports Complex and Improvement/Strengthening to 2-lane of Pallel-Chandel section of NH-102C.

The projects for which the foundation stones were laid are for construction of Type-III and Type-II Qtrs at Chandel Police Station, Chakpikarong Police station and Khengjoy Police station, construction of Football Ground with natural grass at Chakpikarong, Government Children Homes at Chandel, construction of Bailey Bridge over Maha river at Khuringmul, construction of Bailey Bridge at Lamphou Pasna over Chakpi river, construction of PHSC Yangoullen, construction of 2 BTQ at PHC Sajik Tampak, construction of 10 Bedded Integrated AYUSH Hospital, Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) and setting up of Memorial Park as a tribute to (L) HT Thungam, Ex-Minister (First State Cabinet Minister from Chandel District)/Ex-MLA of 41-Chandel AC.

Addressing a formal function at the Model Residential School, Mantri Pantha, chief minister Biren Singh expressed heartfelt gratitude to the people of Chandel district, for the warm welcome accorded to him and his cabinet colleagues.

He continued that cordial relations can be maintained when people respect each other with a thinking of oneness and when there is inclusive development across the State. He maintained that his government had always given priority in equal development and self-respect.

He recalled that he had highlighted the necessity of a topographical need-based budget to the central leaders, as hill areas require more funds for development activities due to its topography, in contrast to its lesser population. As such, just after becoming the chief minister in 2017, Go to Hills Mission was introduced to know the ground reality of hill areas, he added.

The chief minister further informed that welfare schemes like Go to Village, School Fagathansi Mission, CMHT and others had been taken up after assessing the ground reality and knowing the needs of the people. Welfare schemes introduced by the Central Government have been successfully implemented and benefited lakhs of families as the Government officials are sincerely rendering their service, he added.

Stressing that the Model Residential School complex was constructed under MOBC at a cost of around Rs 25 crore, the chief minister and similar complex are being constructed at 13 locations including in valley areas, he expressed his government’s commitment to change the landscape of hill districts by taking up developmental activities.

Mentioning that the Pallel to Chandel Road had been developed utilising an amount of Rs 30 crore, CM Biren stated that the road has improved a lot.

The chief minister further informed that the United College, Chandel, would be covered under the newly launched College Fagathansi Mission. Also, eight new classrooms would be constructed with a funding of Rs 2.5 crore. He continued that after the successful implementation of the School Fagathansi Mission, the rate of admission in Government schools had gone up. The rate of pass percentage for Government schools’ students has considerably increased, he added.

Expressing his desire to make Chandel a tourist spot, Singh encouraged locals to build homestays, and appealed to the public to be united in taking up development works.

He further stated that tourists from outside the state have the willingness to explore the beauty of the state, mentioning that the state had earlier hosted many national and international events like the G-20 Business 20 summit, Femina Miss India Grande Finale, tri-nation football tournament, and so on. He stated that the Government has no lack of fund for development works and sought people’s cooperation. He further mentioned the possibility of income generation through tourism.

Further stating that the present government believes in being people friendly, the chief minister said that the Go To Village Mission will be taken up again.

CM Biren Singh also said that a Fire Service Sub-station has been approved for Chakpikarong.

Briefing the media regarding the cabinet meeting which was held on Tuesday, CM Biren Singh informed that the State Cabinet had taken a decision to conduct job recruitment for filling up 50 percent of the vacant post of various Departments. For the Home Department, recruitment will be done for 100 percent of the vacant posts, he added.

