Manipur: 3 abducted, thrashed by armed men in Bishnupur

Imphal: Three persons from Manipur’s Bishnupur district were allegedly abducted and thrashed by unidentified armed men on Monday evening.
According to a reliable source, the incident took place at around 8 pm when a group of armed men stopped a vehicle at Ningthoukhong along the Tiddim road under Moirang police station. The victims were on their way home to Kwakta from Lilong.
The victims were then abducted by the armed miscreants and were looted. An amount of about Rs 11 lakh were robbed from the victims. The three abducted individuals were released only after they were thrashed on Tuesday afternoon at around 2 pm, informed the source.
The victims, all belonging to the Meitei Pangal community, have been identified as Md Amir (37), Md Abdul Satar (38) and Md Shakir Ahmed (39). They are undergoing treatment at a clinic in Imphal.
A case has been registered in this connection at Phougakchao Ikhai police station in Moirang and police are on the lookout to nab the perpetrators.
Meanwhile, on Tuesday, a public meeting with regard to the incident was held at Kwakta Public ground. The United Meitei Pangal Committee (UMPC) strongly condemned the atrocities meted out to the three individuals from the community.
