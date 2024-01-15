Manipur: Over 1500 IRB recruits airlifted to Assam for training 

Imphal: As many as 1,724 recruits of the Indian Reserve Battalion from Manipur were airlifted by the Indian Air Force (IAF) to Assam on Monday for a training amid the unrest in the strife-torn state.
According to chief minister N Biren Singh, the new recruits of the 10th and 11th IRB Battalions along with 26 training ustads, including two CO level officers left Imphal for Jorhat on two Indian Air Force C130 Aircraft carriers.
The CM extended his best wishes to the new recruits of the IRB embarking on the journey. Biren informed that the new recruits will undergo basic training at Lancit Borphukan Police Academy, Dergaon in Assam.
Earlier this month, CM Biren Singh met his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati and requested him to allow the new recruits of IRB of Manipur to undergo training at Assam’s Dergoan as tension continues in Manipur.
On Friday evening, the new recruits were scheduled to leave the Manipur Police Training College in Pangei by road. However, huge protests erupted as families and relatives of the recruits feared the safety of the forces if they travel through Kuki-inhabited areas. The families had also demanded the training to take place in Imphal.
Manipur Police personnel are usually trained at the Manipur Police Training College (MPTC) at Pangei. However, the training of the new recruits were put on hold for months owing to the ongoing crisis in the state.
