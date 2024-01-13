Telangana CM Reddy set to join Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Manipur

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is anticipated to join Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, scheduled to commence in Manipur on January 14. Currently, in the national capital, Reddy is expected to participate in the yatra’s first leg before embarking on a journey to Davos for the World Economic Forum summit.

Official sources indicate that Revanth Reddy may meet with All India Congress Committee (AICC) leader Sonia Gandhi in Delhi today, possibly discussing various political matters, including the nominations for two MLC seats left vacant after the resignation of BRS MLAs Kadiyam Srihari and Kaushik Reddy last month.

On Sunday morning, the Telangana Chief Minister will depart for Manipur to engage in the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on its inaugural day. Following his participation, he is scheduled to return to Delhi and then head to Davos for the World Economic Forum summit.

During his visit to the Swiss city, Reddy, accompanied by IT and Industries minister D Sridhar Babu and senior officials, aims to showcase Telangana as an ideal investment destination. Meetings with various industry leaders are planned to further pitch the state’s potential for economic growth.

