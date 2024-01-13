Telangana CM Reddy set to join Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Manipur

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is anticipated to join Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, scheduled to commence in Manipur on January 14. Currently, in the national capital, Reddy is expected to participate in the yatra’s first leg before embarking on a journey to Davos for the World Economic Forum summit.
Official sources indicate that Revanth Reddy may meet with All India Congress Committee (AICC) leader Sonia Gandhi in Delhi today, possibly discussing various political matters, including the nominations for two MLC seats left vacant after the resignation of BRS MLAs Kadiyam Srihari and Kaushik Reddy last month.
On Sunday morning, the Telangana Chief Minister will depart for Manipur to engage in the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on its inaugural day. Following his participation, he is scheduled to return to Delhi and then head to Davos for the World Economic Forum summit.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
During his visit to the Swiss city, Reddy, accompanied by IT and Industries minister D Sridhar Babu and senior officials, aims to showcase Telangana as an ideal investment destination. Meetings with various industry leaders are planned to further pitch the state’s potential for economic growth.
ALSO READ | Manipur govt denies permission to Congress for Jan 14 public meeting
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Why Israel, Hezbollah are eager to avoid tit-for-tat attacks escalating into full-blown war
- Telangana CM Reddy set to join Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Manipur
- ‘Hanuman’: A mixed bag of goosebump moments
- Shillong Teer Result today: Check Teer winners for January 13, 2024
- Khanapara Teer Result today: Winners of Assam Teer January 13, 2024
- Sikkim: 3 dead in road mishap in Yangyang