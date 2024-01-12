Manipur govt constitutes high -level committee to probe oil leakage case

Imphal: The Manipur government has constituted a high-level committee headed by additional director general of police Ashutosh Kumar Sinha as a chairman to investigate the incident of oil spillage from a power plant in Imphal West.

Dr. Shailesh Kumar Chaurasia, commissioner cum secretary (power), and M Pradip Singh, additional secretary(Home) were appointed as member and member convenor in the committee respectively.

In an order issued by Governor Anusuiya Uikey, the team was directed to submit their findings within 15 days to the state government, and the same is empowered to co-opt members.

During the investigation, the team will enquire into the cause of the incident of leakage, including how the oil from the power plant ended up flowing into the stream. The three-member committee will further enquire into the contributing factors that led to such an incident and consider such matters as may be found relevant in the course of inquiry, the order stated.

The committee members were also directed to suggest immediate and long-term measures for the safety and security of the plant.

The heavy oil leakage that was reported from Leimakhong power station on Wednesday night prevails alarm to locals as the thick black furnace oil was found spilled over to streams at Kanto Sabal village and Sekmai under the Sekmai police station.

These streams meet the Imphal River downstream by flowing through Khurkhul, Loitang, Kameng, Iroisemba, and Nambol. Upon receiving the information, the Department of Power, Water Resources, Environment, Relief & Disaster, Police teams and District Administration pressed into immediate action with the help of the local public in the presence of concerned Ministers & MLAs.

Men and machinery were also put into action, and as an immediate measure, the stream was diverted. The main course of the stream has been blocked at Kantosabal to contain the spread of heavy fuel into the public water supply system and diverted to a nearby dugout field, according to the official report.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced that, following the oil leakage incident, the state force will now guard the heavy fuel power plant at Leimakhong.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered in connection with the incident and the area has been sealed completely by deputing adequate security forces.

He further informed that the Department of Public Health Engineering is working in close coordination with the technical teams from IIT, Guwahati, Manipur University, and NIT, Manipur to assess any contamination of the water from the streams. Preliminary reports of PHED have indicated that there is no damage to the potable water supply system, and the water quality is safe.

Moreover, additional water samples are being collected for detailed assessment by IIT Guwahati. An expert team of IIT Guwahati is also visiting Imphal.

In the meantime, in order to ensure the supply of potable water to the residents of Leimakhong area, as an interim measure, PHED, Manipur has started providing potable water by diversification of sources by boring tube-wells and accessing water supply through tanker among other measures.

