Manipur: Arjuna awardee Roshibina returns home; appeals for peace

Imphal: Arjuna awardee Naorem Roshibina Devi, a national Wushu player from Manipur, received a rousing reception upon her arrival from Delhi at Imphal International Airport on Thursday. She was warmly received by her family members, officials and students of SAI, Imphal.
On Tuesday, 23-year-old Roshibina Devi and Pukhrambam Sushila Chanu, a former captain of Indian women hockey team, were among the 26 athletes who received the Arjuna Award 2023, the second-highest sports honour of the country, from President Draupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi.
Sharing her excitement, Roshibina said that she always dreamt of receiving such prestigious award but never imagined that she will be conferred the award so soon in her career.
“I am thankful and grateful for this honour. And today, I have come thus this far is because of the support by my parents and training given by my coach and other SAI staff over the years,” said the wushu star.
However, the Asian Games silver medalist lamented that despite the achievement and recognition, the celebration mood has been muted due to the present crisis in her home state.
“The ongoing crisis has hugely affected the normal life of the people in the state, including students and athletes. It has also mentally affected me because I am concerned about the well-being of my parents at home,” said the Arjuna awardee.
She further appealed the people in the state to come forward and restore peace at the earliest.
Meanwhile, in the work front, Roshibina is preparing for the upcoming World Cup to be held in Australia on November and Asian Championship in China this year.
I am fully focused and training hard for the upcoming international events. And my coach has been training me hard to become the best player of the World Cup and I want to fulfil his dream as well, she said.
Wushu player Roshibina Devi has won two silver medals in the 19th Asian Games held in Hangzhou, China in 2023 and World Wushu Championship in Texas in the United States in the same year. She also got a gold medal in the Moscow Wushu Stars Championship held in Moscow, Russia in 2023.
