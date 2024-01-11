Manipur: Power station oil leak alerts residents

Imphal: A heavy oil leakage from a power station in Imphal West, Manipur, on Wednesday night has raised concerns as the oil spilled into downstream streams.

The incident took place at Leimakhong power station in Imphal West when a black furnace oil from the power plant was leaked and spilled into the streams. A flame also erupted at a rivulet at Kanto Sabal village under the Sekmai police station in Imphal West for a few hours. However, the fire was extinguished later by a team of experts.

The locals of Kanto Sabal and Sekmai rushed to the site and witnessed a black furnace oil flowing along the stream. Many people in the areas are dependent on the streams for their livelihood.

Mostly importantly, the stream meets the Imphal river downstream by flowing through Khurkhul, Loitang, Kameng, Iroisemba and Nambol.

Soon after the incident, the chief minister’s office (CMO) directed the departments concerned to take immediate necessary action to prevent an environmental calamity, making use of all available resources in terms of machinery, manpower and expertise.

“The response mechanism/SoP for such events may be immediately activated,” stated the directive signed by N Geoffery, secretary to chief minister N Biren Singh.

When contacted, Chief engineer of PHED, S Vashum, told EastMojo that the public have been requested not to use the water of the effected stream which flows through Khurkul towards Lamdeng, Imphal West.

“Drinking water to the affected villages is being supplied through tankers and tube wells are being dug at the site,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, locals of Kanto Sabal and the surrounding areas along with the security forces and disaster management team have diverted the oil contained water from the stream to nearby fields.

Meanwhile, as soon as the report of the oil leakage was received, environment minister Th Biswajit rushed to the site and took stock of the situation on ground.

