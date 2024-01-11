Manipur: Free medical camp for IDPs held at Kangpokpi

Kangpokpi: A two-day-long free medical camp for Internally Displaced Persons sheltered at various relief camps in Kangpokpi town, Manipur, culminated on Wednesday.

The free medical camp was organised by the Kangpokpi Independent Baptist Church (KIBC) in collaboration with Friends Missionary Prayer Band and District Hospital Kangpokpi at the KIBC Campus.

Hundreds of Internally Displaced Persons from various relief camps within Kangpokpi district headquarters availed the free medical camp facilities.

Apart from the free medical check-up, patients were provided with required medicines provided by the Friends Missionary Prayer Band.

Speaking on the sideline of the camp, Seichon Haokip, the Church executive, said that amid the ongoing ethnic conflict, several people like him have been suffering for over eight months with many relatives from far-flung villages and the Imphal valley being sheltered at relief camps after they were driven out of their homes and villages.

He shared that at the relief camps, there is a shortage of basic hygienic facilities and lack of medicines adding to their misery.

He said that during such troubled times when they are in dire need of medicine, the Friends Missionary Prayer Band has contributed a huge quantity of medical supplies which helped in the conduct of a free medical camp for the Internally Displaced Persons.

He also conveyed his heartfelt gratitude to the doctors and nurses from the District Hospital Kangpokpi and the hospital authority and other volunteers for the success of the medical camp while conveying immense gratitude to the Friends Missionary Prayer Band family.

Seichon Haokip further said that the Friends Missionary Prayer Band is a family to the Kangpokpi Independent Baptist Church with whom they are working together in partnership in spreading and strengthening the Gospel.

The Church authority also conveyed its plan to organise such a free medical camp in the Saikul area as well.

Also Read | Manipur govt denies permission to Congress for Jan 14 public meeting

