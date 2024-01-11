Manipur: Free medical camp for IDPs held at Kangpokpi

Kangpokpi: A two-day-long free medical camp for Internally Displaced Persons sheltered at various relief camps in Kangpokpi town, Manipur, culminated on Wednesday.
The free medical camp was organised by the Kangpokpi Independent Baptist Church (KIBC) in collaboration with Friends Missionary Prayer Band and District Hospital Kangpokpi at the KIBC Campus.
Hundreds of Internally Displaced Persons from various relief camps within Kangpokpi district headquarters availed the free medical camp facilities.
Apart from the free medical check-up, patients were provided with required medicines provided by the Friends Missionary Prayer Band.
Speaking on the sideline of the camp, Seichon Haokip, the Church executive, said that amid the ongoing ethnic conflict, several people like him have been suffering for over eight months with many relatives from far-flung villages and the Imphal valley being sheltered at relief camps after they were driven out of their homes and villages.
He shared that at the relief camps, there is a shortage of basic hygienic facilities and lack of medicines adding to their misery.
He said that during such troubled times when they are in dire need of medicine, the Friends Missionary Prayer Band has contributed a huge quantity of medical supplies which helped in the conduct of a free medical camp for the Internally Displaced Persons.
He also conveyed his heartfelt gratitude to the doctors and nurses from the District Hospital Kangpokpi and the hospital authority and other volunteers for the success of the medical camp while conveying immense gratitude to the Friends Missionary Prayer Band family.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Seichon Haokip further said that the Friends Missionary Prayer Band is a family to the Kangpokpi Independent Baptist Church with whom they are working together in partnership in spreading and strengthening the Gospel.
The Church authority also conveyed its plan to organise such a free medical camp in the Saikul area as well.
Also Read | Manipur govt denies permission to Congress for Jan 14 public meeting
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Manipur: DG Assam Rifles reviews security situation at Moreh
- Manipur: Free medical camp for IDPs held at Kangpokpi
- Tripura: CPIM, Cong walks out of Assembly in protest against private varsity Bill
- Garena’s Free Fire Max Redeem Code January 11, 2024
- All trust on Manipur govt lost: Zomi body writes to PM
- Central Young Mizo Association opposes Centre’s plan to remove FMR