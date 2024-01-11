Manipur: DG Assam Rifles reviews security situation at Moreh

Imphal: Director General of Assam Rifles (DGAR), Lt Gen PC Nair, on Wednesday reviewed the security situation at Moreh, Manipur, in view the persistent attacks on security forces.

As per the Assam Rifles, the DGAR was briefed by the sector commander Brigadier VP Yadav about the present security status. Nair also met with members of various Civil Society organisations.

CSO leaders who attended the meeting included the Hill Tribe Council, Kuki Students Organization, Kuki Womens Union, Human Rights Moreh, Kuki Inpi Tengnoupal, Tamil Sangam, Gorkha Samaj Samiti and Manipur Muslims Council.

Moreh township that lies at the Indo-Myanmar border has witnessed increased violence since the last of December last year. The director general listened patiently to the issues of concern being faced by all the groups.

In his interaction with them, he said that Moreh is a township that is very different from the other towns in Manipur because of its cosmopolitan nature. People from the Kuki, Meitei, Naga, Tamil, Pangal, Gorkha, Sikh and other communities have been residing for decades in peace and harmony.

The past eight months of strife that was preceded by two years of covid has greatly affected the lives of the children and youth. Their future is at stake and thus there is no other alternative but to shun violence, the DG added.

He further stated that all their grievances will be looked into and studied but it is for the people of Moreh particularly the women to actively act towards restoration of peace.

Sounding a note of caution, he also asked all the civil society groups to tell those moving around with weapons that the Central Security Forces shall retaliate in an appropriate manner if provoked or fired upon.

It is in everybody’s interest to restore peace and thus everyone’s responsibility to work towards it, he added. He assured that the AR will live up to the sobriquet of “Friends of the North East” even in the most challenging circumstances.

The DG AR’s visit aimed to enhance coordination amongst civil society groups and open channels of communication between Security Forces and the Civil Society Groups.

