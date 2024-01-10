Manipur govt denies permission to Congress for Jan 14 public meeting 

Imphal: The Manipur government has declined Congress permission to hold a public meeting in Imphal East to kick off the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
However, despite the denial of the venue at Hatta Kangjeibung, the Congress is firm to start the proposed Yatra from Manipur at any cost on January 14.
Speaking to media persons after meeting with Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee president K Meghachandra Singh expressed disappointment. He said the declining permission for the venue, a public ground, is the murder of democracy and a violation of people’s rights.
However, the Congress leader informed that the proposed march will take place at a private space at Khongjom in Thoubal district.
“We will arrange an alternative place at a private property. We will definitely carry out this proposed rally in a grand manner despite the government’s denied permission for the venue, which is a public place,” he said.
Meghachandra further said that the proposed Yatra is a non-political programme and is for the people.
The proposed Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, set to kickstart from Manipur this coming Sunday, will cover 6,713 kilometres across 110 districts in 12 states ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The march, which will take a 66-day journey by bus and on foot, will end in Mumbai.
On Tuesday, CM Biren Singh said that permission for Gandhi’s rally was under active consideration, and the decision will be taken after inputs from security agencies as the state continues reeling under critical law and order situation.
