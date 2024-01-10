Imphal: Security forces deployed in the border town Moreh in Manipur disposed a bomb in a safe location on Tuesday evening.

According to sources, the mortal shell was fired by armed militants and fallen without explosion at Eastern Shine School ground near a deployment of the Border Security Forces on January 7.

However, due to continued gun firing by the armed militant in Moreh and its adjoining areas like Canaan Veng and Zion Veng, the bomb could not disposed immediately, said the source.

After the calm, bomb squad from the security forces safely disposed the bomb, averting major disaster, it said.

Following a spate of attacks on security forces by militants, the border town Moreh has been on high alert and has deployed additional security forces.

Chief minister N Biren Singh informed that security forces in Moreh, including State Police Commandos, Assam Rifles, BSF are jointly fighting against the militants. While the situation is peaceful now, there are chances of new attacks by the militants, he added.

Meanwhile, in view of the escalating violence in the border town, the army top brass, including General Officer Commanding (GOC) Spear Corps Lieutenant General HS Sahi, visited Moreh and undertook a comprehensive security review.

During the visit, the top army officials engaged in a comprehensive interaction with the Civil Society Organisations and discussed various aspects of early normalcy in the torn strife state.

On the same day, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Command, Lieutenant General Ram Chander Tiwari called in Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhavan in Imphal to discuss and deliberate on the prevailing law and order situation in Manipur and future trajectory to restore normalcy soon.

The Governor congratulated him on assuming the charge of Eastern Army command and further shared her views and suggestions for restoring normalcy in the state. Governor Uikey also commended the continuous efforts of Indian Army and Assam Rifles in restoring peace in Manipur and their dedication to maintain security and stability in the state.

