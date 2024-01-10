Confusion between hill, valley due to some officials: Manipur CM

Imphal: The present confusion between the hills and valley in Manipur is due to some officials with vested interests working in forest and revenue departments, said chief minister N Biren Singh.

The chief minister was speaking to media persons on the sideline during the observance of the 190th Death Anniversary of Maharaj Gambhir Singh at the Samadhi of the Maharaj at Langthabal (Canchipur) on Tuesday.

“Without thinking of their prerogative and power, they illegally gave recognition of village inside a reserved forest and patta land inside the water body. Such confusion which we are facing at present is because of them,” said CM Biren Singh.

The chief minister also informed that it is the primary duty of the government to protect the people and the land of the state, however, some militants have been attacking the security forces at border town Moreh.

He further stressed that security forces in Moreh including State Commandos, Assam Rifles, BSF are jointly fighting against the militants. Till now, it is peaceful but there is chances of new attack by the militants, he added.

Speaking on the occasion as the chief guest, CM Biren Singh said that the citizens are alive because of the sacrifices of their forefathers. He further said that the function is organised not for show, but to “let the people know and remember the sacrifices made by our forefathers.”

He continued saying that the statues of Meidingu Narasingh and Sana Herachandra were erected acknowledging their contribution in safeguarding the land.

Chief minister Biren Singh also questioned MLAs and Ministers who failed to attend such important functions and said he can understand those who are presently outside the state, but not those who are in the state. He said that without “seriousness, conviction and determination”, one cannot save the land.

Highlighting some historical events, the chief minister lamented the lack of proper and complete documentation of our leaders like Maharaj Gambhir Singh. He explained the importance of Ningthi Turel near Moreh and said it is the river where Maharaj Gambhir Singh, Narsingh and Heerachandra washed their swords after driving away the Burmese from the land.

He further expressed the need to place such historical facts before the people.

Assam, Manipur and Tripura were the only places in North East India that had survived as independent nations for thousands of years in South East Asia, the chief minister said explaining the need to organise such observations in grand manners.

CM Biren Singh also stressed on the effects of drugs, ecological imbalance, demographic imbalance on the society, and expressed that it is time to deliberate on these issues for the society to survive.

He further explained the need to initiate the war on drugs campaign, campaign against deforestation, stop illegal entry of immigrants and said these had to be taken up to save the present and future generations.

He sought unity among the communities in the present situation stating that all communities are suffering, and further appealed to all communities to stand unitedly against illegal drug business, poppy plantation in order to build a strong, united Manipur.

Further in his speech, the chief minister expressed the need to take advantage of such state functions and conduct seminars, academic debates, symposiums on historical events and leaders of the land.

Saying that the Central government is standing for Manipur, he continued that the NIA under Home Ministry of the Central Government has already announced the present crisis in the state is waging war against the Government of India.

The chief minister further assured the people that the government is presently working to safeguard the land and sought blessings of the people.

