Guwahati: Tribal bodies slammed the claims of Kukis and Zomis being delisted from ST category, accusing the Manipur state government of being controlled by the majority Meitei community.

In a statement, representatives of the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum wrote, “First, they tried to become tribals like us, then they used violence to kill and displace us. They then unleashed a blitzkrieg of false propaganda to malign our name and history and went on to abuse the law by filing numerous police cases against those speaking up on behalf of our community. Now they are trying to erase our status as tribals.”

“It is no secret that the state government in Manipur, controlled by the majority Meitei community, overtly and covertly supports the Meiteis in the current ethnic conflict. The communal Biren Singh administration has now opened a new front by pushing for the removal of the Kuki-Zo community from India’s Scheduled Tribes list,” they added.

Maheshwar Thounaojam, National Secretary of the Republican Party of India (Athawale) argued that indigeneity should be the principal criterion for defining Scheduled Tribes in the country and requested the government to accordingly determine “who should be correctly in the Scheduled Tribes list of Manipur”, also making a case for the Meiteis’ inclusion.

He contended that the entries “Any Mizo (Lushai) Tribes” and “Zou” were added to the ST list in 1956, despite the absence of these entries in the report of the Kaka Kalelkar Commission, which had also specifically recommended that individual tribe names should be mentioned in the list as opposed to “ambiguous” tribe names.

Acting upon his representation to the Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda on December 11, 2023, the Central Government asked the Manipur government to examine a representation seeking the deletion of the “Nomadic Chin-Kuki” from the list of Scheduled Tribes in Manipur, the Hindu reported.

The ITLF further accused the Manipur government of attempting to displace the Kuki-Zo tribals saying, “The Manipur government is now trying to push for changing the criteria in its attempt to displace and deprive Kuki-Zo tribals of their rights and their land.

Any further attempts by Biren Singh to use the state machinery to target the Kuki-Zo community will only escalate the conflict, which will ultimately be detrimental to him and the state,” the statement added.

