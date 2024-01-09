Manipur to host North East India Film Festival 2024 in Imphal

Imphal: Manipur will host the prestigious North East India Film Festival (NEIFF) 2024 in Imphal. Jointly organised by the THOUNA Manipur with Film Forum Manipur and the Department of Information and Broadcasting, the festival will be held from March 3 to March 7, 2024.
Speaking to media persons in a press conference at the Directorate of Information and Public Relations auditorium on Monday, Yengkhom Nilachandra, chairman of the organising committee, said that for the first time, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the government of India has approved and sanctioned the long-awaited venture of organising the North East India Film Festival in Manipur.
“Our objectives for the festival are to promote the growth of a vibrant and inclusive film industry in northeast India, to support filmmakers and technicians with a unique vision, to promote artistic excellence and creative freedom of artists to draw attention to showcase the unmatchable traditional cultural heritage through cinema,” said Nilachandra.
He further informed that the press conference serves as the preliminary announcement and advertisement of the festival NEIFF 2024 to all the filmmakers and producers of the eight states of northeast India-Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura to enable them for entry to the festival.
NEIFF 2024 is a competitive festival of feature films produced and certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) from January 1 to December 31, 2023, he added.
Inviting the filmmakers of the region to submit their films for consideration, Nilachandra also informed that the deadline for online applications and film entries is set for February 9, 2024, while the official unveiling of the selected films for the festival will be on February 20.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The organisers have also designated the North East India Film Festival (NEIFF) Directorate, Manipur State Film and Television Institute (MSFTI) Building near the palace gate in Imphal as the central point for receiving entries.
This year, the list of awards includes best production film, best director, best cinematography, best screenwriter, special mention and special jury award. And all the awards will carry a statuette, a citation and cash prizes, it added.
Also Read | Video from Myanmar showing huge cache of weapons falsely linked to Manipur
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Meghalaya Congress kicks off campaign for 2024 elections
- Manipur to host North East India Film Festival 2024 in Imphal
- Debt-ridden development is not progress, says Tripura Oppn leader
- Manipur: Fishermen seek ban on night fishing with LED at Loktak
- Live-in relationships, sex-change destroying Indian culture: Tripura Minister
- Garena’s Free Fire Max Redeem Code January 9, 2024