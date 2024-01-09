Manipur to host North East India Film Festival 2024 in Imphal

Imphal: Manipur will host the prestigious North East India Film Festival (NEIFF) 2024 in Imphal. Jointly organised by the THOUNA Manipur with Film Forum Manipur and the Department of Information and Broadcasting, the festival will be held from March 3 to March 7, 2024.

Speaking to media persons in a press conference at the Directorate of Information and Public Relations auditorium on Monday, Yengkhom Nilachandra, chairman of the organising committee, said that for the first time, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the government of India has approved and sanctioned the long-awaited venture of organising the North East India Film Festival in Manipur.

“Our objectives for the festival are to promote the growth of a vibrant and inclusive film industry in northeast India, to support filmmakers and technicians with a unique vision, to promote artistic excellence and creative freedom of artists to draw attention to showcase the unmatchable traditional cultural heritage through cinema,” said Nilachandra.

He further informed that the press conference serves as the preliminary announcement and advertisement of the festival NEIFF 2024 to all the filmmakers and producers of the eight states of northeast India-Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura to enable them for entry to the festival.

NEIFF 2024 is a competitive festival of feature films produced and certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) from January 1 to December 31, 2023, he added.

Inviting the filmmakers of the region to submit their films for consideration, Nilachandra also informed that the deadline for online applications and film entries is set for February 9, 2024, while the official unveiling of the selected films for the festival will be on February 20.

The organisers have also designated the North East India Film Festival (NEIFF) Directorate, Manipur State Film and Television Institute (MSFTI) Building near the palace gate in Imphal as the central point for receiving entries.

This year, the list of awards includes best production film, best director, best cinematography, best screenwriter, special mention and special jury award. And all the awards will carry a statuette, a citation and cash prizes, it added.

