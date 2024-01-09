Manipur: Spear Corps’ GOC visits Moreh; reviews security

Imphal: Lieutenant General HS Sahi, AVSM, YSM, SM, General Officer Commanding (GOC) Spear Corps, visited the Assam Rifles Batallion in Moreh town of Tengnoupal district in Manipur on Tuesday and undertook a comprehensive security review.

During the visit, the GOC engaged in a comprehensive interaction with the Civil Society Organisations and discussed various aspects of early normalcy in the strife-torn state.

According to the PRO & Spokesperson, Ministry of Defence for Manipur, Nagaland and Southern Arunachal Pradesh, the visit at the border town was aimed at enhancing coordination, understanding ground realities, and fostering open communication channels between the military leadership and operational units.

Meanwhile, GOC Lieutenant General HS Sahi also visited the Red Shield Division on Monday and carried out a comprehensive review of operational readiness and it’s role in Manipur.

The GOC commended the performance and contributions of the officers and soldiers of the division during various operations in Manipur. He acknowledged the pivotal role of the Division for ensuring national security and appreciated the unwavering commitment to operational tasks.

During the visit, GOC Sahi also inaugurated the newly constructed Amrit Sarovar, symbolising a new chapter in the Division’s contribution towards national initiative of ‘Rejuvenating Water Bodies’.

The visit emphasised the Division’s dedication to adapting to changing security dynamics. Corps Commander’s directives on preparedness and training represent a notable milestone in the Division’s commitment and role towards sustaining operational excellence and enhancing the nation’s security, it added.

