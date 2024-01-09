Manipur: Fishermen seek ban on night fishing with LED at Loktak

Imphal: In a fervent bid to preserve the delicate ecosystem of Loktak Lake and safeguard the wintering migratory birds, the All Loktak Lake Area Fishers Union, Manipur (ALLAFUM), Manipur, has intensified its plea, urging a ban on activities that compromise its conservation objectives.
Highlighting the detrimental practices of local fishers employing LED lights for illegal fishing within the lake’s core areas, Secretary Oinam Rajen Singh emphasised the Union’s persistent demand to prohibit this method near the lake’s immediate vicinity.
Rajen underscored concerns during discussions with the media, citing multifaceted issues such as the obstruction of migratory fish passage due to the Ithai Barrage and excessive harvesting methods that have led to a stark decline in Loktak Lake’s fish population.
Expressing distress over the dwindling fish populations impacting the livelihoods of Loktak fishers, Rajen condemned the recent trend of nocturnal fishing using LED lights. This practice not only exacerbates overfishing but also disrupts the feeding grounds crucial for wintering migratory water birds arriving between October and February annually.
Recently adopted by local fishers, the use of LED devices to attract fish has drawn attention from authorities for its negative impact on traditional fishing methods, transforming Loktak Lake into an illuminated spectacle at night. Rajen cautioned against the adverse effects of night fishing with brightly lit LED lights, asserting the urgent need to cease this practice to protect migratory birds and curtail detrimental fishing methods.
Amidst the fervor for change, the Union secretary reiterated calls for a fishing hiatus during January-February to protect fingerlings during their spawning period. Advocating sustainable fishing practices, Rajen urged fishers to refrain from using tightly woven nets and battery-operated dynamo apparatus that indiscriminately harm aquatic life forms, including fish, amphibians, insects, and plankton.
Shouldering the responsibility for lake preservation, the fishing community at Champu Khangpok Floating Island Village, situated within the heart of the lake, remains dedicated to safeguarding Loktak Lake’s resources, crucial for their sustenance. Rajen urged proactive involvement from the Loktak Development Authority in collaboration with Loktak fishers to design and implement effective conservation strategies, aiming to safeguard the lake’s biodiversity and prevent further ecological losses.
Located at Moirang in Bishnupur district, around 53 km from Imphal, Loktak Lake is considered as the largest freshwater lake in northeast India and also the only floating lake in the world. Besides providing a lifeline to many fishermen community living in and around the lake, Loktak Lake is also home to over 400 species of animals and more than 100 species of birds.
