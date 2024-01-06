Manipur activist wins ‘best social reformer of the year’ award

Imphal: Dr Alyson Abonmai, a musician and social activist from Manipur, received the award for ‘best social reformer of the year’ for the northeast region during the 31st Annual Conference and National Achievement Awards in New Delhi on Friday.
Hosted by the Newspaper Association of India, the prestigious event recognised outstanding individuals whose contributions have significantly impacted the nation’s development.
According to the Liangmai Naga Indigenous Forum (LNIF), Dr Abonmai, a renowned Gospel Cowboy, emerged as a shining beacon at the awards ceremony, receiving the esteemed title of “Best Social Reformer of the Year from the North East Region” in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the country, particularly the North East Region.
The Newspaper Association of India commended Dr Alyson Abonmai for his exceptional achievements and unwavering dedication to social reform. The “Best Social Reformer of the Year” award recognises his transformative impact on the North East Region and the nation as a whole.
The Forum also informed that in response to the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, Dr Abonmai displayed exemplary dedication by supporting 12,850 families with essential food supplies. His commitment to environmental sustainability is evident through his contributions to carbon credit initiatives and extensive tree planting efforts, it added.
Beyond his philanthropic endeavors, Dr Abonmai actively promotes tourism, arts, and cultures.
His literary achievements include authoring the first-ever Naga folklore comic book titled ‘The Final Head,’ showcasing his commitment to preserving and promoting indigenous cultures.
In a testament to his commitment to public service, Dr Abonmai has thrown his hat into the political arena as an intending candidate for the upcoming 18th Lok Sabha Election from the Outer Manipur Constituency, added the Forum.
