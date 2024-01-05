Tribal body accuses Manipur CM of 'international conspiracy

Kangpokpi: The Kuki Inpi Manipur, Tengnoupal Chapter, on Friday accused Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh of engaging in an ‘International Conspiracy’ as it took objection to the CM’s effort to ‘sustain foreigners’ narrative’ with particular reference to the border town, Moreh.
The Kuki Inpi Tengnoupal alleged, “It is common knowledge that the Chief Minister of Manipur N Biren Singh is duly credited for forming CoRCOM, a conglomeration of valley-based secessionists Meitei insurgent groups and the recently surrendered UNLF-P, which is a part of the conglomeration is now running amok in the valley, brandishing automatic weapons, and heavily engaged in extortions”.
The tribal body alleged that the Valley-Based Insurgent Groups (VBIGS) are based in Myanmar, fighting alongside the Myanmar Army against the Pro-Democracy groups, the People’s Defence Force (PDF), and the Kuki National Army-Burma (KNA-B).
It further alleged that, in Moreh, the surrendered UNLF-P cadres donning Manipur police commando uniforms are “legitimised” as state forces to attack the Village Volunteers of Moreh.
The top Kuki body alleged that Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh is clearly engaged in an “International Conspiracy” but wishes to alter the fact by alleging that KNA-B is involved in the current crossfire.
It is stated that the CM’s manipulative streak to use Meitei forces from across the international border to legitimise the state’s Constitutional prerogative of law and order is astounding.
“Biren Singh’s reference to KNA-B is clutching at the last straw to divert the Centre’s attention to keep afloat his International Conspiracy,” stated the Kuki Inpi Tengnoupal Chapter.
“Manipur CM hopes he can pull the wool over people’s eyes and justify against the will of the public, the presence of Manipur Police Commandos at Moreh, which is violently against the grain of peace,” it further stated.
They alleged that Singh has sustained the rhetoric of labeling the victims as ‘foreigner’, illegal immigrants, Narco Terrorists’, and so on.
The Kuki Inpi Tengnoupal also stated that the two ethnic entities, Meitei and Kuki-Zo demographic transfer of populations, the former from hill to valley and vice versa, at Kangpokpi district and Lamka (Churachandpur) district while adding that there is palpable peace as no police personnel from the opposing ethnic group are present.
Contradicting the Union Home Minister’s will for peace to prevail at Moreh, the international border town in the hill district of Tengnoupal, over two hundred Manipur Police Commandos were dropped by Helicopter!
Consequently, given the atrocities committed on the civilian population by Arambai Tenggols in police uniform and the rest of the outfits of the ‘state forces’, and following firing at the Village Volunteers camp, peace has become a distant dream, it stated.
