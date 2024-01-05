Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' spanning 66 days to touch four NE states

Guwahati: In a bid to rejuvenate party workers and solidify its presence ahead of the 2024 general elections, Rahul Gandhi, the former President of the Indian National Congress, is set to embark on the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra,’ commencing from Imphal. The yatra, spanning a total of 66 days, will traverse four Northeastern states, namely Manipur, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya.

Previously known as the ‘Manipur-to-Mumbai Nyay Yatra,’ the Congress party rebranded it to ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.’ The decision to rename the yatra was made during a meeting chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, attended by general secretaries, in-charges of various states, state unit presidents, and Congress Legislature Party leaders.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ is poised to cover a vast expanse, with the longest stop of 11 days planned in Uttar Pradesh. The journey aims to energise party cadres and consolidate the party organization, drawing inspiration from the 4,000-km Bharat Jodo Yatra conducted from September 2022 to January 2023.

Encompassing 110 districts across 15 states, the yatra will touch upon a total of 100 Lok Sabha constituencies, with the 15 states collectively accounting for 357 seats out of the total 545. Of the four Northeast states Rahul Gandhi’s yatra will visit, it plans to spend in Assam, while briefly visiting Manipur, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh for a day each.

In the strife-torn state of Manipur, the yatra is scheduled to cover 107 km over a single day. Similarly, in Arunachal Pradesh, the yatra will span 55 km.

Also Read | Politically viral: How Rahul Gandhi took over social media in Mizoram

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









