Manipur: Hueiyen Lanpao editor detained by Imphal Police

Guwahati: Dhanabir Maibam, the editor of Hueiyen Lanpao, a prominent vernacular newspaper in Manipur, was apprehended by Imphal Police on Friday morning. The circumstances surrounding the detention remain undisclosed.
According to reports, Dhanabir Maibam holds a distinguished position in Manipur’s media landscape, known for his fearless and bold approach to journalism. He has been known to report on a diverse range of issues affecting the region, including socio-political matters and cultural events.
According to information provided on its website, the Hueiyen Lanpao Group of Publications, established in 1978, stands as one of the oldest media houses not only in Manipur but also in the entire North Eastern region of India. The group has been a vital source of information, contributing significantly to the journalistic landscape over the years.
As this is a developing story, the public awaits further details to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the detention of Dhanabir Maibam.
