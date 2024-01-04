Manipur: Lilong firing victims laid to rest; SIT to probe case

Imphal: Five people who were killed in the Lilong Chingjao firing incident by an armed group in Thoubal district, Manipur, were laid to rest on Thursday.

Thousands of the Muslim faithful attended the funeral service of the five deceased and paid their respect and honour to the victims at Lilong Chingjao. All five victims belong to the Meitei Pangal community in Manipur.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

According to the United Meitei Pangal Committee (UMPC) convenor Muhammad Muheiyuddin, over 5000 people from the community attended the funeral prayer performed for the deceased. Later, the mortal remains of the five victims were taken to their respective places and the last rites were performed in the presence of their families, relatives and well-wishers.

Speaking to media persons after the funeral prayer, members of the JAC formed in connection with the Lilong firing case appealed to the people in the state to refrain from spreading fake news or rumours on social media which can further escalate the law-and-order situation in the state.

“We are one and from the same state. And going forward no one should try to divide us in any way or means through social media,” said a member of the JAC.

The firing incident which took place at Lilong Chingjao area on the evening of New Year killed five persons, all from Thoubal district and injured 14 others. The Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF), a political wing of the People’s Liberation Army and a valley-based outfit has claimed responsibility for the shooting incident.

Meanwhile, in wake of the firing incident, the state government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

According to an order issued by Rakesh Balwal, Senior Superintendent of Police, Thoubal, the SIT is is headed by Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Md Riyajuddin Shah.

As per the order, the progress of the investigation should be appraised to the SP twice a day, in the morning and evening.

SDPO N Suresh Singh, Inspector Masood and sub-inspectors Md Anwar Hussain, S Bhubon Singh and N Thomas Singh, all serving in the valley district, are members of the probe panel.

Also Read | Manipur violence: Death toll in Lilong firing rises to 5

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









