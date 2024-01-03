ZORO strongly condemns alleged atrocities by Manipur Police

Aizawl: In a statement released on Wednesday, the Zo Reunification Organization (ZORO) Secretary, L Ramdinliana Renthlei, expressed vehement condemnation for what they describe as “alleged atrocities” committed by the Manipur Police and their purported partners, referred to as “Meitei terrorist organizations,” against Zo descendants in Moreh and its surrounding areas.

Renthlei declared, “We strongly condemn the act of Manipur Police Commando and their partners, the Meitei terrorist organizations, against Zo descendants in Moreh and its neighboring regions.”

ZORO accused the Manipur Police of collaborating with various Meitei organizations, terming them as accomplices in a concerted effort to eradicate the Zo tribes. Renthlei emphasized, “We want to make it clear that we cannot be wiped out so easily, and we assure the Zo tribes that we will continue to stand for them.”

The statement shed light on the ongoing ethnic clashes in Manipur, revealing significant struggles faced by the affected communities. Despite the prevailing unrest, the Indian government’s silence on the matter has drawn severe criticism from ZORO. Renthlei articulated their dissatisfaction, stating, “Despite the numerous struggles arising from ethnic clashes in Manipur, the Indian government has remained silent, a stance we strongly condemn.”

Renthlei further questioned the Indian government’s commitment to the well-being of the Zo tribes, asking if they are regarded as part of the Indian bloodline. He urged for the government’s intervention in the matter, emphasizing the need for addressing the ongoing ethnic tensions. “We want to question if they consider us as Indian blood and demand their intervention in the matter,” he added.

