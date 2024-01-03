Manipur: Tribal body asks Amit Shah to 'reimpose' AFSPA in Imphal Valley

Kangpokpi: The Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), Sadar Hills, which spearheaded the stir in Kangpokpi district, Manipur, urged the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, to remove ‘Meitei police forces’, ‘Meitei terrorists’, and Valley-Based surrendered Insurgents groups from the border town of Moreh.

CoTU also urged the Union Home Minister to reimpose the Armed Forces Special Power Act, or the AFSPA, in all valley districts.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The 24-hour total shutdown imposed by the CoTU Sadar Hills and ITLF Churachandpur commenced in the zero hours of this morning. The shutdown was imposed to protest against the ‘alleged atrocities of the Meitei state forces’ and to demand their removal from all Kuki-Zo districts in Manipur.

Volunteers put stones and empty coal tar tins on the Highway, blocking the otherwise busy Imphal-Dimapur road, the main lifeline of the state.

The two top Kuki-Zo tribal bodies urged the Central Government to remove all ‘Meitei state forces’, especially commandos from Moreh and the surrounding tribal majority settlements, stating that there could be “No Peace” as long as they are deployed in the area.

It also stated that if ‘Meitei forces are allowed to continue operating and harassing’ the Kuki-Zo tribals, the Government will be held responsible for any future security issues.

The Kuki Inpi Sadar Hills, or the KISH also condemned the alleged unabated attacks on the Kuki-Zo civilians by the combined forces of Arambai Tenggol, Meitei Leepun, and Manipur Police Commandos and demanded their removal from Moreh.

All shops and business establishments in Kangpokpi town remained closed for the day while the otherwise busy National Highway-2 wore a deserted look as vehicular movement along the Highway was strongly restricted.

However, no untoward incident has been reported till the filing of this report.

CoTU’s Information & Publicity Secretary, Thangtinlen Haokip, said the Committee on Tribal Unity, along with the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum, is compelled to impose a 24-hour total shutdown in all Kuki-Zo areas to “vehemently condemn the atrocities committed by the Manipur police personnel and Meitei terrorists in Moreh town against innocent civilians.”

“We demand the immediate removal of Meitei personnel from the Kuki-Zo areas,” he added.

CoTU also condemned the dismantling of bunkers and properties used by the Kuki-Zo volunteers at the Purum-Gangpijang Hill range of the Saikul subdivision in Kangpokpi district on December 30, 2023.

The Committee also appealed to the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah to immediately reimpose the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in the entire Valley District for the Indian army to tackle the situation.

Also Read | ZORO strongly condemns alleged atrocities by Manipur Police

