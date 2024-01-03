CBI Files two separate chargesheets in inter-related cases of Manipur violence

Guwahati: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed two separate chargesheets in the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Kamrup (M), Guwahati (Assam), against five accused individuals in two inter-related cases of Manipur violence.

The CBI initiated the investigation on August 23, 2023, following the request of the Government of Manipur. The probe focused on FIR No. 584(7)2023, dated July 8, 2023, initially registered at the Imphal Police Station based on a complaint against a minor boy. The complainant alleged that their minor daughter had gone missing on July 6, 2023, and was reportedly kidnapped by the said minor boy with the intent of marrying her without her consent.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Simultaneously, the father of the accused minor boy registered an FIR at Lamphel Police Station, District Imphal West, under No. 1009(7)2023, dated July 19, 2023, against unknown persons. He claimed that his 17-year-old son had left home on his bike on the morning of July 6, 2023, and had not returned since. The father suspected a possible kidnapping and requested CBI intervention, which the agency undertook on August 23, 2023.

According to a statement by CBI, the investigation revealed that on the morning of July 6, 2023, the minor boy picked up the minor girl from her tuition class on his bike. They were intercepted and taken captive by the accused near the Thas View Point Area on old Cachar Road. The victims were then allegedly put into a vehicle, taken to an undisclosed location, and suspectedly killed.

Four accused individuals were apprehended during the investigation and are presently in judicial custody.

CBI has now filed chargesheets in both cases against the five accused individuals and further investigations are ongoing.

Also Read | Mizoram government gives consent to CBI Investigation for state offences

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









