CBI Files two separate chargesheets in inter-related cases of Manipur violence

Guwahati: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed two separate chargesheets in the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Kamrup (M), Guwahati (Assam), against five accused individuals in two inter-related cases of Manipur violence.
The CBI initiated the investigation on August 23, 2023, following the request of the Government of Manipur. The probe focused on FIR No. 584(7)2023, dated July 8, 2023, initially registered at the Imphal Police Station based on a complaint against a minor boy. The complainant alleged that their minor daughter had gone missing on July 6, 2023, and was reportedly kidnapped by the said minor boy with the intent of marrying her without her consent.
Simultaneously, the father of the accused minor boy registered an FIR at Lamphel Police Station, District Imphal West, under No. 1009(7)2023, dated July 19, 2023, against unknown persons. He claimed that his 17-year-old son had left home on his bike on the morning of July 6, 2023, and had not returned since. The father suspected a possible kidnapping and requested CBI intervention, which the agency undertook on August 23, 2023.
According to a statement by CBI, the investigation revealed that on the morning of July 6, 2023, the minor boy picked up the minor girl from her tuition class on his bike. They were intercepted and taken captive by the accused near the Thas View Point Area on old Cachar Road. The victims were then allegedly put into a vehicle, taken to an undisclosed location, and suspectedly killed.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Four accused individuals were apprehended during the investigation and are presently in judicial custody.
CBI has now filed chargesheets in both cases against the five accused individuals and further investigations are ongoing.
Also Read | Mizoram government gives consent to CBI Investigation for state offences
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Manipur: Tribal body asks Amit Shah to ‘reimpose’ AFSPA in Imphal Valley
- Shillong Teer Result today: Check winners of Shillong Teer for January 03
- Khanapara Teer Result today: Winners of Khanapara Teer January 03
- The year in rainforests: 2023
- ZORO strongly condemns alleged atrocities by Manipur Police
- CBI Files two separate chargesheets in inter-related cases of Manipur violence