Manipur: Pol wing of banned Meitei outfit behind Lilong murders

Imphal: The Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF) on Tuesday claimed responsibility for the Lilong firing incident which killed at least four persons and injured 14 others in Manipur’s Thoubal district on the evening of the New Year.
The armed group RPF, a political wing of People’s Liberation Army stated that the incident happened when members of the group were taking defensive measures as per the standing order.
The outfit also mentioned that in a mission to fight against drugs, the group formed special task force in July 7, 1998.
According to the clarification issued by the outfit, locals of Lilong Chingjao stopped the cadres of RPF when the outfit’s special task force team tried to capture one Md Hassan, a drug kingpin from the area. The outfit had already warned him earlier not to engage on such activities, it said.
The outfit also alleged that locals gathered at the scene tried to snatch their weapons and to defence themselves and to disperse the irate crowd, they blank fires in the open air. However, when RPF cadres tried to flee from the scene, some people started opening fire at them, to which the cares fired back in retaliation.
The mob also burnt vehicles belonging to the RPF cadres.
“RPF expresses deepest condolences for the lost of lives and injury to others in the incident. Also, RPF is initiating an enquiry into the incident,” said Bangkok, assistant secretary and publicity, RPF.
Meanwhile, a Joint Action Committee (JAC) has been formed in connection with the Lilong incident and urged the state government to arrest the culprits within 48 hours and handover the case to the National Investigative Agency (NIA). The resolutions were adopted during a public meeting held at Lilong Chingjao.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
On the other hand, chief minister N Biren Singh visited the victims’ family of the unfortunate incident that occurred at Lilong and interacted with the bereaved family members.
While expressing his words of condolence to the victim’s family, he assured to nab the culprit and take stringent action against them as per the law.
CM Biren informed that he had also visited the injured persons being treated at Raj Medicity and further stated that the Government would bear expenses of their treatment.
Also Read | Manipur begins 2024 on a bloody note: 4 dead in Thoubal, gunfight in Moreh
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Tripura: Mob assaults woman over alleged affair
- Manipur: Pol wing of banned Meitei outfit behind Lilong murders
- Assam: Father, daughter repatriated to Bangladesh via Karimganj
- How a locality in Aizawl managed to ban fireworks for three decades
- Shillong Teer Result today: Check winners of Shillong Teer for January 02
- Khanapara Teer Result today: Winners of Khanapara Teer January 02