Manipur: Pol wing of banned Meitei outfit behind Lilong murders

Imphal: The Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF) on Tuesday claimed responsibility for the Lilong firing incident which killed at least four persons and injured 14 others in Manipur’s Thoubal district on the evening of the New Year.

The armed group RPF, a political wing of People’s Liberation Army stated that the incident happened when members of the group were taking defensive measures as per the standing order.

The outfit also mentioned that in a mission to fight against drugs, the group formed special task force in July 7, 1998.

According to the clarification issued by the outfit, locals of Lilong Chingjao stopped the cadres of RPF when the outfit’s special task force team tried to capture one Md Hassan, a drug kingpin from the area. The outfit had already warned him earlier not to engage on such activities, it said.

The outfit also alleged that locals gathered at the scene tried to snatch their weapons and to defence themselves and to disperse the irate crowd, they blank fires in the open air. However, when RPF cadres tried to flee from the scene, some people started opening fire at them, to which the cares fired back in retaliation.

The mob also burnt vehicles belonging to the RPF cadres.

“RPF expresses deepest condolences for the lost of lives and injury to others in the incident. Also, RPF is initiating an enquiry into the incident,” said Bangkok, assistant secretary and publicity, RPF.

Meanwhile, a Joint Action Committee (JAC) has been formed in connection with the Lilong incident and urged the state government to arrest the culprits within 48 hours and handover the case to the National Investigative Agency (NIA). The resolutions were adopted during a public meeting held at Lilong Chingjao.

On the other hand, chief minister N Biren Singh visited the victims’ family of the unfortunate incident that occurred at Lilong and interacted with the bereaved family members.

While expressing his words of condolence to the victim’s family, he assured to nab the culprit and take stringent action against them as per the law.

CM Biren informed that he had also visited the injured persons being treated at Raj Medicity and further stated that the Government would bear expenses of their treatment.

