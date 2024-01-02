Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday visited the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) and checked on the state security personnel and BSF jawan injured during the attack at Moreh in Tengnoupal district.

The chief minister also spoke with the families of the injured personnel.

Speaking on the sidelines of the visit, the chief minister said that it was unfortunate, but thankfully, the personnel were not seriously injured.

Pointing to the intensity of the attack, the CM said it had been proved that the weapons used by the terrorists were sophisticated weapons. He added that search operations and combing operations are widely going on and reinforcements have also been sent.

CM Biren Singh also expressed a firm commitment to the people that the government will not succumb to such threats and pressure and will take necessary measures to counter such terrorist activities.

Meanwhile, the chief minister also visited Raj Medicity and met those injured during an unfortunate incident at Lilong on Monday.

Stating that Manipur is passing through a very crucial period, the chief minister questioned the rationality of inciting hatred and fighting among the people instead of unitedly facing those who are trying hard to break the state apart.

He further reiterated his stance to come out strongly against anyone taking the law into their own hands and said that the government will not remain silent and take action against anyone taking the law into their own hands. These elements should be held responsible if the government takes any stringent action, including the re-imposition of the unwanted AFSPA.

He called on the people to identify the enemies of Manipur and to face them unitedly.

Urging people against taking the law into their own hands, the chief minister appealed to the people to inform or complain to the concerned authorities if they find anything suspicious so that the concerned authorities can take necessary actions.

