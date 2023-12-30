Manipur: Newspaper editor arrested, sent to police custody

The Manipur Police on December 29 arrested Wangkhemcha Shyamjai, editor of (local daily) evening newspaper ‘Kangleipakki Meira’ in a suo-moto case.
Wangkhemcha Shyamjai is the former president of the All Manipur Working Journalists’ Union (AMWJU). He was arrested early this morning, today, in connection with a sup-moto case taken up by Imphal Police station.
Police produced him before the Duty Magistrate, Imphal West remanded him into three days of police custody till December 31.
Police prayed for five days of police custody for interrogation.
