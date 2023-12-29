'Throw love, bolt violence': Outer Manipur MP Dr Lorho

Kangpokpi: As tension continue, Outer Manipur MP Dr Lorho Pfoze urged the people to “throw love and bolt violence” as far as possible as the present crisis in the state cannot be solved through guns and bullets, but only through love and peaceful coexistence.
The Naga MP made the statement while addressing a gathering at the Daili village Platinum Jubilee celebration in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on Friday.
The Parliamentarian highlighted that the state of Manipur has gone through a period of unprecedented violence. He observed that the evil of violence is so active that it has brought so much disruption among the people.
He said that owing to the ongoing violence, the state has almost come to a standstill. With no economic growth, he said that commercial activities declined, movement of people restricted, and education and health systems coming to a difficult stage.
“It is such a time as this, we must throw love as much as we can up to the extent that love could engulf the wide-scale hatred among the people and we must know how to live peaceably with our neighbors,” the MP said.
Dr Lorho urged the need to have a peaceful coexistence which he observed can happen only when the fault of others is overlooked, and only when the wrong of what people have done is forgiven.
“Peace in Manipur has to be with the love you share with others, and it has to be with learning to live peacefully with others, not with guns and bullets,” the Parliamentarian added.
“There has to be peace, there has to be forgiveness, and there has to be reconciliation among our people,” he further added.
While encouraging people to become ambassadors of love and peace, Dr Lorho motivated the people of Kangpokpi district as a whole and Daili village, in particular, to continue to show the trend of peace and the trend of learning to live peacefully with others.
Earlier, the MP unveiled a monolith erected to commemorate Daili village’s platinum jubilee in the presence of Mao AC MLA Losii Dikho, and H. Khangba, ex-Councillor.
Traditional trumpet blowing and invocation of the traditional blessing marked the first session of the event.
The second session was held after a mass traditional procession along the highway participated by young and old, men and women of the village.
Traditional fire making, lighting of Jubilee flames by the MP, and hoisting of the Jubilee flag by Guest of Honour H. Khangba, ex-Councillor Sadar Hills, releasing of a souvenir by Thisho Kriina, ex-Councillor Senapati, presentation, blessing of Daili village women married in other places, and a sumptuous Jubilee feast marked the second session.
Kangpokpi SP, Manoj Prabhakar, and other officers, SDC-HQ Kangpokpi, Papao Touthang, ex-MDCs from Sadar Hills and Senapati, neighboring village chiefs, various CSOs leaders, prominent Naga leaders, and frontal organizations leaders, youth clubs, among others took part in the auspicious occasion.
Established in 1948, Daili village in Kangpokpi district is a conglomerate of Mao villages amalgamated into one, which proudly exudes the vibrant culture and tradition of the Mao Naga.
Pfose pfona Phepriio Dili, Abo pfona Athisii Kaikho, and Pfose pfona Chape Adahe (Hodzii) were the first settlers of Daili village while Pfose pfona phepriio Dili became the chief of Daili village after its recognition in 1951.
