Ex-IRS officer calls for strong representation in Naga peace talks

Imphal: As the Indo-Naga peace talks inch towards a crucial final stage, a potential MP candidate for the outer Manipur constituency has urged the need to have a strong Naga representation in the Parliament.

K Timothy Zimik, a retired IRS officer, believes that the delicate negotiations require a genuine advocate who can effectively raise the Naga issue on the national platform. He argues that having a true Naga voice in Parliament will not only strengthen the talks but also facilitate progress towards a lasting resolution.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Addressing a gathering of public leaders at the Nungba subdivision in Tamenglong district recently, Timothy, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (retired) said, “Choose the right candidate who can really stand up and speak in the Parliament for the rights of the Nagas who have been fighting for their self-determination for the last 77 years”.

Emphasising on how Naga forefathers are so strong and determined to remain as an independent nation, Timothy reminded the fellow Nagas about the sufferings, humiliations, and pains that the people had gone through while protecting and safeguarding their rights.

“The Nagas are a sovereign nation since time immemorial. While fighting and defending their freedom, many of our innocent women were raped, thousands of our brave people were killed and our villages and properties were burnt down by the Indian Army. Unspeakable atrocities were committed against the Nagas violating every human rights of the Nagas,” said Timothy.

Timothy, who also plays a small but crucial role in the Indo-Naga peace negotiations handling economic, taxation and civil administration issues, informed that after the historic Framework Agreement 2015, most of the important issues have been solved. He observed that the final solution continues to remain elusive due to political issues relating to the Naga national flag, demand for a separate constitution for the Nagas and also due to the insincerity/dishonesty on the part of the Government of India to honour the FA in letter and spirit.

At such a crucial juncture, he urged the people to unite and speak in one voice for the ultimate goal, saying, “Whoever is fighting for the Naga people, we are all one and together.” He further appealed to the Nagas for a peaceful proactive mass movement in support of the Naga cause as Naga leaders continue to have dialogue with the Indian government for the final solution.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

For over 36 years of service, the intending outer Manipur MP candidate Timothy Zimik had held various important positions in the Ministry of Finance, Government of India.

Meanwhile, over the past months, Timothy and his team toured and visited various parts of Manipur and shared his visions and ideas to ensure inclusive and balanced development of Manipur. He also advocated for equitable distribution of revenues/resources of the state amongst all the districts of Manipur so that there is peace, harmony, prosperity and justice for all.

Timothy, and his team kickstarted the political campaign from Tanrui (Leisan), a western Tangkhul village in Ukhrul district, on May 7.

Also Read | WATCH: ‘Muted Christmas’ in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









