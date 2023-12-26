While most places across the northeast wore a festive look on Christmas, Kangpokpi in Manipur wore a dim and doleful look this year as the Kuki-Zo community celebrated a ‘Muted and Dark Christmas’ due to the ongoing violence that erupted on May 3.

The festive sense and spirit remained missing as those from the district restrained themselves from overtly conspicuous celebrations and other forms of enjoyment.

No decorations, no lights, no carols and no feasting. Even fellowship events like Lenkhom, a traditional form of singing and dancing that is otherwise witnessed during the celebrations remained missing during this year’s Christmas.

As advised by the Committee on Tribal Unity, all Churches in the district, shortened the Church morning service and conducted the evening service in the afternoon to culminate the program before dark.

Some Churches in Kangpokpi town after the morning Christmas service, served cakes, tea, and snacks instead of organising the Christmas sumptuous feast.

Meanwhile, volunteers were seen guarding the villages in the buffer zones and peripheral areas of the district.

Leaders of the Sadar Hills unit of the Committee on Tribal Unity, led by Chairman Thanglen Kipgen and Secretary Lamminlun Singsit visited the Kuki-Zo volunteers who are in the buffer zones to wish them a Merry Christmas.

